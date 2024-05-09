Diaporama Amanda Knox : L'ex-étudiante condamnée pour meurtre enceinte de son premier enfant !

1 / 13
Amanda Knox : L'ex-étudiante condamnée pour meurtre enceinte de son premier enfant !
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson, Instagram.
Amanda Knox sur Instagram. Le 6 avril 2021.
Amanda Knox et sa mère Edda - Sortie dans les bois de Seattle. Le 5 novembre 2011.
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson arrivent à Toronto au Canada le 8 septembre 2016. © CPA/Bestimage
Amanda Knox - Procès en appel pour avoir tué sa colocataire Meredith en 2007.
Premières images d'Amanda Knox depuis son retour à la vie normale.
Amanda Know emménage avec sa nouvelle colocataire à Seattle. Le 16 février 2012.
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson, Instagram, le 9 juillet 2019.
Amanda Knox fait du vélo à Seattle, Washington, le 12 février 2012.
Raffaele Sollecito - Procès en appel d'Amanda Knox pour avoir tué sa colocataire Meredith en 2007.
Christopher Robinson, le compagnon d'Amanda Knox, sur Instagram. Le 12 juin 2021.