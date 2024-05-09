Retour à l'article

Diaporama Amanda Knox : L'ex-étudiante condamnée pour meurtre enceinte de son premier enfant !

1 / 13
Amanda Knox : L'ex-étudiante condamnée pour meurtre enceinte de son premier enfant !
2 / 13
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson, Instagram.
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson, Instagram.
3 / 13
Amanda Knox sur Instagram. Le 6 avril 2021.
Amanda Knox sur Instagram. Le 6 avril 2021.
4 / 13
Amanda Knox et sa mère Edda - Sortie dans les bois de Seattle. Le 5 novembre 2011.

Amanda Knox et sa mère Edda - Sortie dans les bois de Seattle. Le 5 novembre 2011.

5 / 13
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson arrivent à Toronto au Canada le 8 septembre 2016. © CPA/Bestimage
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson arrivent à Toronto au Canada le 8 septembre 2016. © CPA/Bestimage
6 / 13
Amanda Knox - Procès en appel pour avoir tué sa colocataire Meredith en 2007.

Amanda Knox - Procès en appel pour avoir tué sa colocataire Meredith en 2007.

7 / 13
Premières images d&#039;Amanda Knox depuis son retour à la vie normale.

Premières images d'Amanda Knox depuis son retour à la vie normale.

8 / 13
Amanda Know emménage avec sa nouvelle colocataire à Seattle. Le 16 février 2012.

Amanda Know emménage avec sa nouvelle colocataire à Seattle. Le 16 février 2012.

9 / 13
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson, Instagram, le 9 juillet 2019.
Amanda Knox et son compagnon Christopher Robinson, Instagram, le 9 juillet 2019.
10 / 13
Amanda Knox fait du vélo à Seattle, Washington, le 12 février 2012.
Amanda Knox fait du vélo à Seattle, Washington, le 12 février 2012.
11 / 13
Raffaele Sollecito - Procès en appel d&#039;Amanda Knox pour avoir tué sa colocataire Meredith en 2007.

Raffaele Sollecito - Procès en appel d'Amanda Knox pour avoir tué sa colocataire Meredith en 2007.

12 / 13
Amanda Know emménage avec sa nouvelle colocataire à Seattle. Le 16 février 2012.
Amanda Know emménage avec sa nouvelle colocataire à Seattle. Le 16 février 2012.
13 / 13
Christopher Robinson, le compagnon d&#039;Amanda Knox, sur Instagram. Le 12 juin 2021.
Christopher Robinson, le compagnon d'Amanda Knox, sur Instagram. Le 12 juin 2021.
