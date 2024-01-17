Diaporama Angelina Jolie en couple avec The Weeknd ? Sortie romantique au restaurant...

1 / 19
Angelina Jolie en couple avec The Weeknd ? Sortie romantique au restaurant...
Exclusif - Angelina Jolie, 46 ans, et The Weeknd, 31 ans, ont quitté séparément le restaurant "Giorgio Baldi" à Santa Monica, après y avoir dîné, le 30 juin 2021. Ils ont pris soin de ne pas être photographiés ensemble à la sortie de l'établissement tard dans la nuit.
PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE - Exclusive - No web - Angelina Jolie is seen leaving Giorgio Baldi after a a date night with the Weeknd. The 46 year old actress and 31 year old musician spent hours at the Italian eatery and made sure to leave separately so as not to be photographed together. Angie covered up her black silk date night dress with a trench as she walked out while Abel who has been famously on and off with model Bella Hadid and dated Selena Gomez kept a casual denim look. June 30th, 2021.
The Weeknd au photocall des "Black Music Action Coalition Hosts Music In Action Awards Ceremony" à Los Angeles, le 23 septembre 2021.
Angelina Jolie et l'artiste français JR vont au restaurant en bateau-taxi à Venise, le 30 juillet 2021.
The Weeknd au photocall des "Black Music Action Coalition Hosts Music In Action Awards Ceremony" à Los Angeles, le 23 septembre 2021.
Angelina Jolie et l'artiste français JR vont au restaurant en bateau-taxi à Venise, le 30 juillet 2021. Un peu plus tôt, ils avaient été aperçus à leur arrivée dans la cité lacustre avec Shiloh, la fille de l'actrice.
The Weeknd a reçu un prix lors de la 1ère édition de la cérémonie " Black Music Action Coalition's Music in Action Awards " à l'hôtel 1 West Hollywood à Los Angeles, le 23 septembre 2021.
Angelina Jolie et l'artiste français JR vont au restaurant en bateau-taxi à Venise, le 30 juillet 2021. Un peu plus tôt, ils avaient été aperçus à leur arrivée dans la cité lacustre avec Shiloh, la fille de l'actrice.
The Weeknd à la sortie de l'after-party de la soirée des Billboard Music Awards au restaurant The Nice Guy à West Hollywood, Los Angeles, le 23 mai 2021.
The Weeknd est allé faire du shopping sur Rodeo Drive à Beverly Hills, accompagné de son garde du corps. Le 3 décembre 2020
Exclusif - Angelina Jolie est allée acheter des lunettes de soleil avec son fils Pax dans la boutique "Optometrix: Professional Eye Care Center" à Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, le 13 août 2021.
Angelina Jolie et l'artiste français JR vont au restaurant en bateau-taxi à Venise, le 30 juillet 2021.