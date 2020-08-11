Retour à l'article
Diaporama Arnold Schwarzenegger : Son fils Christopher est méconnaissable !

1 / 13
Arnold Schwarzenegger : son fils Christopher est méconnaissable !
2 / 13
Exclusif - Arnold Schwarzenegger emmene son fils Christopher déjeuner au restaurant a Beverly Hills.
Exclusif - Arnold Schwarzenegger emmene son fils Christopher déjeuner au restaurant a Beverly Hills.
3 / 13
Exclusif - Christopher Schwarzenegger à la sortie du restaurant &quot;California Pita &amp;amp; Grill&quot; à Los Angeles, le 7 juillet 2021.
Exclusif - Christopher Schwarzenegger à la sortie du restaurant "California Pita & Grill" à Los Angeles, le 7 juillet 2021.
4 / 13
Exclusif - Christopher Schwarzenegger à la sortie du restaurant &quot;California Pita &amp;amp; Grill&quot; à Los Angeles, le 7 juillet 2021.
Exclusif - Christopher Schwarzenegger à la sortie du restaurant "California Pita & Grill" à Los Angeles, le 7 juillet 2021.
5 / 13
Christopher Schwarzenegger profite de la plage de Santa Barbara sous le soleil de Los Angeles, le 26 septembre 2020.
Christopher Schwarzenegger profite de la plage de Santa Barbara sous le soleil de Los Angeles, le 26 septembre 2020.
6 / 13
Christopher Schwarzenegger arrive à une soirée à West Hollywood Los Angeles, le 29 juin 2019.
Christopher Schwarzenegger arrive à une soirée à West Hollywood Los Angeles, le 29 juin 2019.
7 / 13
Christopher Schwarzenegger arrive à une soirée à West Hollywood Los Angeles, le 29 juin 2019.
Christopher Schwarzenegger arrive à une soirée à West Hollywood Los Angeles, le 29 juin 2019.
8 / 13
Arnold Schwarzenegger déjeune au Lux Cafe en famille à Brentwood, le 16 février 2018.
Arnold Schwarzenegger déjeune au Lux Cafe en famille à Brentwood, le 16 février 2018.
9 / 13
Christopher Schwarzenegger à Brentwood, le 7 septembre 2014.
Christopher Schwarzenegger à Brentwood, le 7 septembre 2014.
10 / 13
Arnold Schwarzenegger a brunché avec ses enfants Christina, Katherine et Christopher pour la fête des pères à Brentwood, le 15 juin 2014.
Arnold Schwarzenegger a brunché avec ses enfants Christina, Katherine et Christopher pour la fête des pères à Brentwood, le 15 juin 2014.
11 / 13
Exclusif - Patrick Schwarzenegger et son frère Christopher Schwarzenegger sont allés déjeuner dans le quartier de Brentwood à Los Angeles. Christopher est très amaigri. Le 8 juillet 2021 Exclusive - Patrick Schwarzenegger and a slimmed down Christopher Schwarzenegger grab tacos for lunch together in Brentwood. The brothers hit up a popular neighborhood taco spot and ordered taco meals and sat and ate at one of their tables outside. Each of them paid for their own lunch and they left together once they were done with their meal. Christopher, 23 who typically keeps a low profile is rarely spotted out and as these and our recent photos reveal, is sporting a slimmer healthier look! 8th july 2021
Exclusif - Patrick Schwarzenegger et son frère Christopher Schwarzenegger sont allés déjeuner dans le quartier de Brentwood à Los Angeles. Christopher est très amaigri. Le 8 juillet 2021
Exclusive - Patrick Schwarzenegger and a slimmed down Christopher Schwarzenegger grab tacos for lunch together in Brentwood. The brothers hit up a popular neighborhood taco spot and ordered taco meals and sat and ate at one of their tables outside. Each of them paid for their own lunch and they left together once they were done with their meal. Christopher, 23 who typically keeps a low profile is rarely spotted out and as these and our recent photos reveal, is sporting a slimmer healthier look! 8th july 2021
12 / 13
Exclusif - Patrick Schwarzenegger et son frère Christopher Schwarzenegger sont allés déjeuner dans le quartier de Brentwood à Los Angeles. Christopher est très amaigri. Le 8 juillet 2021 Exclusive - Patrick Schwarzenegger and a slimmed down Christopher Schwarzenegger grab tacos for lunch together in Brentwood. The brothers hit up a popular neighborhood taco spot and ordered taco meals and sat and ate at one of their tables outside. Each of them paid for their own lunch and they left together once they were done with their meal. Christopher, 23 who typically keeps a low profile is rarely spotted out and as these and our recent photos reveal, is sporting a slimmer healthier look! 8th july 2021
Exclusif - Patrick Schwarzenegger et son frère Christopher Schwarzenegger sont allés déjeuner dans le quartier de Brentwood à Los Angeles. Christopher est très amaigri. Le 8 juillet 2021
Exclusive - Patrick Schwarzenegger and a slimmed down Christopher Schwarzenegger grab tacos for lunch together in Brentwood. The brothers hit up a popular neighborhood taco spot and ordered taco meals and sat and ate at one of their tables outside. Each of them paid for their own lunch and they left together once they were done with their meal. Christopher, 23 who typically keeps a low profile is rarely spotted out and as these and our recent photos reveal, is sporting a slimmer healthier look! 8th july 2021
13 / 13
Exclusif - Christopher Schwarzenegger à la sortie du restaurant &quot;California Pita &amp; Grill&quot; à Los Angeles, le 7 juillet 2021. A much thinner-looking Christopher Schwarzenegger grabs a healthy bite to eat at California Pita &amp; Grill in Beverly Hills.
Exclusif - Christopher Schwarzenegger à la sortie du restaurant "California Pita & Grill" à Los Angeles, le 7 juillet 2021.
A much thinner-looking Christopher Schwarzenegger grabs a healthy bite to eat at California Pita & Grill in Beverly Hills.
