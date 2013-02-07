Diaporama Booba enfin réconcilié avec Karim Benzema ? La réponse du footballeur

1 / 15
Booba enfin réconcilié avec Karim Benzema ? La réponse du footballeur
2 / 15
Match de football en Liga : Le Real Madrid est à égalité avec Seville 2-2 au Stade Alfredo-Di-Stéfano © Acero/Alterphotos/Panoramic / Bestimage
.
.
3 / 15
Booba sur Instagram.
4 / 15
Attitude - Joie de Karim Benzema ( 19 - France ) - Match de football de l'Euro 2020 : La France s'incline devant la Suisse après les tirs au but au stade Arena Nationala à Bucarest le 28 juin 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Euro 2020 football match: France lose to Switzerland after penalties at the Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest
Euro 2020 football match: France lose to Switzerland after penalties at the Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest
5 / 15
Booba - People à la soirée "Hublot loves Art" par la marque Hublot à la Fondation Louis Vuitton à Paris. Le 16 décembre 2019 © Veeren / Bestimage
6 / 15
Karim Benzema - Victoire de l'équipe de France contre le Honduras 3 à 0 lors de la coupe du monde de football à Porto Alegre au Brésil le 15 juin 2014.
7 / 15
Booba - People à la soirée "Hublot loves Art" par la marque Hublot à la Fondation Louis Vuitton à Paris. Le 16 décembre 2019 © Veeren / Bestimage
8 / 15
Exclusif - Le rappeur Booba en concert pour la promotion de son D.U.C Whisky au Hobo club à Paris, France, le 22 octobre 2017. © Phiilippe Baldini/Bestimage
9 / 15
Karim Benzema - Le Real Madrid s'impose contre Getafe en Liga (2 - 0), le 9 février 2021.
10 / 15
Booba - Showcase de Booba au VIP Room à Cannes le 19 mai 2014.
11 / 15
Booba en aftershow au Vip Room a Paris le 13 novembre 2013.
12 / 15
Booba sur Instagram.
13 / 15
Attitude - Deception de Karim Benzema ( 19 - France ) - Match de football de l'Euro 2020 : La France s'incline devant la Suisse après les tirs au but au stade Arena Nationala à Bucarest le 28 juin 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Euro 2020 football match: France lose to Switzerland after penalties at the Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest
Euro 2020 football match: France lose to Switzerland after penalties at the Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest
14 / 15
Booba sur Instagram.
15 / 15
Karim Benzema lors du match Real Madrid contre FC Barcelone à Valdebebas le 10 avril 2021. © Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Wire / Bestimage