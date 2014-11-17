Diaporama Carla Bruni-Sarkozy divine rouge, elle retrouve ses plus grandes copines des années 1990 !

1 / 25
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy divine rouge, elle retrouve ses plus grandes copines des années 1990 !
2 / 25
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres.
3 / 25
Naomi Campbell arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
4 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
5 / 25
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
6 / 25
Naomi Campbell arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
7 / 25
Naomi Campbell arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
8 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
9 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
10 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
11 / 25
Naomi Campbell arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
12 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
13 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
14 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
15 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
16 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
17 / 25
Kate Moss arrive au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
Celebrities arrive for the star-studded Burberry Fashion Showcase in London.
Celebrities arrive for the star-studded Burberry Fashion Showcase in London.
18 / 25
Naomi Campbell et sa mère Valérie - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
19 / 25
Naomi Campbell et sa mère Valérie - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
20 / 25
Kate Moss et Emma Weymouth - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
21 / 25
Kate Moss et Emma Weymouth - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
22 / 25
Anna Wintour - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
23 / 25
Kate Moss et Emma Weymouth - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
24 / 25
Kate Moss et Emma Weymouth - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.
25 / 25
Kate Moss et Emma Weymouth - Les personnalités arrivent au "Burberry Fashion Showcase" à Londres, le 11 mars 2022.