Diaporama César 2022 - Hommage à Gaspard Ulliel, face à sa dernière compagne Vicky Krieps : "Je n'ai jamais vécu un truc pareil"

1 / 21
César 2022 - Hommage à Gaspard Ulliel, face à sa dernière compagne Vicky Krieps : "Je n'ai jamais vécu un truc pareil"
2 / 21
Vicky Krieps - Photocall de la 47ème édition de la cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris © Borde-Jacovides/Bestimage
3 / 21
Vicky Krieps - 47ème édition de la cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris le 25 février 2022. © Borde / Jacovides / Bestimage
4 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps, Gaspard Ulliel - Press room lors de la soirée de clôture du 45ème Festival du Cinéma Américain de Deauville. Le 14 septembre 2019 © Denis Guignebourg / Bestimage
Press room of the 45th Deauville American Film Festival. On september 14th 2019
Press room of the 45th Deauville American Film Festival. On september 14th 2019
5 / 21
Vicky Krieps - Photocall de la 47ème édition de la cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris, le 25 février 2022. © Borde-Jacovides/Bestimage
6 / 21
Agathe Rousselle, Vicky Krieps - 47ème édition de la cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris le 25 février 2022. © Borde / Jacovides / Bestimage
7 / 21
Vicky Krieps - Photocall de la 47ème édition de la cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris, le 25 février 2022. © Borde-Jacovides/Bestimage
8 / 21
Vicky Krieps - Photocall de la 47ème édition de la cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris, le 25 février 2022. © Borde-Jacovides/Bestimage
9 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps - Arrivées aux obsèques (bénédiction) de Gaspard Ulliel en l'église Saint-Eustache à Paris. Le 27 janvier 2022 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Arrivals at the funerals (benediction) of the french actor Gaspard Ulliel at Saint-Eustache's church in Paris. On January 27th 2022
Arrivals at the funerals (benediction) of the french actor Gaspard Ulliel at Saint-Eustache's church in Paris. On January 27th 2022
10 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps - Arrivées aux obsèques (bénédiction) de Gaspard Ulliel en l'église Saint-Eustache à Paris. Le 27 janvier 2022 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Arrivals at the funerals (benediction) of the french actor Gaspard Ulliel at Saint-Eustache's church in Paris. On January 27th 2022
Arrivals at the funerals (benediction) of the french actor Gaspard Ulliel at Saint-Eustache's church in Paris. On January 27th 2022
11 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps - Arrivées aux obsèques (bénédiction) de Gaspard Ulliel en l'église Saint-Eustache à Paris. Le 27 janvier 2022 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Arrivals at the funerals (benediction) of the french actor Gaspard Ulliel at Saint-Eustache's church in Paris. On January 27th 2022
Arrivals at the funerals (benediction) of the french actor Gaspard Ulliel at Saint-Eustache's church in Paris. On January 27th 2022
12 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps au photocall du déjeuner des nommés aux César 2022 au Fouquet's à Paris, France, le 6 février 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage
Cesar 2022 - Nominee Luncheon at Le Fouquet's in Paris, France on February 06, 2022.
Cesar 2022 - Nominee Luncheon at Le Fouquet's in Paris, France on February 06, 2022.
13 / 21
Vicky Krieps au photocall du déjeuner des nommés aux César 2022 au Fouquet's à Paris, France, le 6 février 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage
Cesar 2022 - Nominee Luncheon at Le Fouquet's in Paris, France on February 06, 2022.
Cesar 2022 - Nominee Luncheon at Le Fouquet's in Paris, France on February 06, 2022.
14 / 21
Vicky Krieps au photocall du film Bergman Island lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 12 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage
Photocall of the movie Bergman Island during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 12th 2021
Photocall of the movie Bergman Island during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 12th 2021
15 / 21
Vicky Krieps au photocall du film Serre-moi fort (Cannes première) lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 16 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage
Photocall of the movie Serre-moi fort during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 16th 2021
Photocall of the movie Serre-moi fort during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 16th 2021
16 / 21
Vicky Krieps - Personnalités lors du 75ème Festival du Film de Venise, la Mostra. Le 5 septembre 2018
Venice, ITALY - Celebrities attending The 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Venice, ITALY - Celebrities attending The 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
17 / 21
Vicky Krieps à la remise du Prix Nouvel Hollywood et projection du film"Flag Day" lors de la 47ème édition du Festival du Cinéma Américain de Deauville, France, le 4 septembre 2021. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage
Celebs attend the "Nouvel Hollywood" Prize And "Flag Day" premiere during the 47th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, on September 04, 2021.
Celebs attend the "Nouvel Hollywood" Prize And "Flag Day" premiere during the 47th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, on September 04, 2021.
18 / 21
Vicky Krieps - Photocall de la soirée du gala de l'amfAR à la Villa Eilen Roc au Cap d'Antibes lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 16 juillet 2021 © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Photocallof the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 at Villa Eilen Roc in Cap d'Antibes, south of France. On July 16th 2021
Photocallof the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 at Villa Eilen Roc in Cap d'Antibes, south of France. On July 16th 2021
19 / 21
Vicky Krieps au photocall du film Serre-moi fort (Cannes première) lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 16 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage
Photocall of the movie Serre-moi fort during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 16th 2021
Photocall of the movie Serre-moi fort during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 16th 2021
20 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps - Montée des marches du film « L’histoire de ma femme - The story of my wife » lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 14 juillet 2021 © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Red carpet for the movie « The story of my wife » during the 74th Cannes International Film festival. On July 14th 2021
Red carpet for the movie « The story of my wife » during the 74th Cannes International Film festival. On July 14th 2021
21 / 21
Info - Vicky Krieps, dernière compagne de G. Ulliel - Vicky Krieps - Montée des marches du film « Bergman Island» lors du 74ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 11 juillet 2021 © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Red carpet for the movie « Bergman Island » during the 74th Cannes International Film festival. On July 11th 2021
Red carpet for the movie « Bergman Island » during the 74th Cannes International Film festival. On July 11th 2021