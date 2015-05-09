Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Diaporama Chris Noth (Sex and the City) accusé d'agressions sexuelles et de viol : "C'était très douloureux..."

1 / 13
Chris Noth (Sex and the city) accusé d'agressions sexuelles et de viol : "C'était très douloureux..."
2 / 13
Chris Noth - Soirée &quot;Stand Up For Gus&quot; au Bootsy Bellows à West Hollywood.
Chris Noth - Soirée "Stand Up For Gus" au Bootsy Bellows à West Hollywood.
3 / 13
Chris Noth dans la série &quot;And Just Like That&quot;.
Chris Noth dans la série "And Just Like That".
4 / 13
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon et Kim Cattrall sur le tournage du film &quot;Sex and the City &quot; à New York, en 2007.
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon et Kim Cattrall sur le tournage du film "Sex and the City " à New York, en 2007.
5 / 13
Tara Wilson, Chris Noth - Première de la série &quot;And just like that&quot; au Musée d&#039;Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021.
Tara Wilson, Chris Noth - Première de la série "And just like that" au Musée d'Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021.
6 / 13
Chris Noth - Première de la série &quot;And Just Like That&quot; au Musée d&#039;Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021.
Chris Noth - Première de la série "And Just Like That" au Musée d'Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021.
7 / 13
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth sur le tournage de &quot;Sex and the City 2&quot; à New York, en 2009.
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth sur le tournage de "Sex and the City 2" à New York, en 2009.
8 / 13
Chris Noth et Sarah Jessica Parker - Première de la série &quot;And just like that&quot; au Musée d&#039;Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021. © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon / Zuma Press / Bestimage
Chris Noth et Sarah Jessica Parker - Première de la série "And just like that" au Musée d'Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021. © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon / Zuma Press / Bestimage
9 / 13
Chris Noth - 71e cérémonie des Golden Globe Awards à Beverly Hills, le 12 janvier 2014.
Chris Noth - 71e cérémonie des Golden Globe Awards à Beverly Hills, le 12 janvier 2014.
10 / 13
Chris Noth sort de son cours de yoga à Studio City, le 17 avril 2014.
Chris Noth sort de son cours de yoga à Studio City, le 17 avril 2014.
11 / 13
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth dans la série &quot;And Just Like That&quot;.

Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth dans la série "And Just Like That".

12 / 13
Chris Noth et Sarah Jessica Parker - Première de la série &quot;And just like that&quot; au Musée d&#039;Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021. © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon / Zuma Press / Bestimage
Chris Noth et Sarah Jessica Parker - Première de la série "And just like that" au Musée d'Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021. © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon / Zuma Press / Bestimage
13 / 13
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth sur le tournage de &quot;Sex and the City &quot; à New York, en 2007.
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth sur le tournage de "Sex and the City " à New York, en 2007.
Chris Noth
Chris Noth
Voir toutes les photos de Chris Noth
