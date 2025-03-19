Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Clémence : Que devient la petite protégée de Johnny Hallyday, 21 ans après leur sublime duo ? (EXCLU)

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Clémence : Que devient la petite protégée de Johnny Hallyday, 21 ans après leur sublime duo ? (EXCLU)
1 / 12
Clémence en interview exclusive pour "Purepeople".
2 / 12
Clémence en interview exclusive pour Purepeople.
Clémence en interview exclusive pour Purepeople.
3 / 12
Clémence sur Instagram. Le 15 mars 2022.
Clémence sur Instagram. Le 15 mars 2022.
4 / 12
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre &quot;On a tous besoin d&#039;amour&quot;.
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre "On a tous besoin d'amour".
5 / 12
Exclusif - Johnny Hallyday et Clémence posent avec leur disque d&#039;or pour la chanson &quot;On a tous besoin d&#039;amour&quot;, le 23 septembre 2002.
Exclusif - Johnny Hallyday et Clémence posent avec leur disque d'or pour la chanson "On a tous besoin d'amour", le 23 septembre 2002.
6 / 12
Clémence en interview exclusive pour Purepeople.
Clémence en interview exclusive pour Purepeople.
7 / 12
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre &quot;On a tous besoin d&#039;amour&quot;.
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre "On a tous besoin d'amour".
8 / 12
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre &quot;On a tous besoin d&#039;amour&quot;.
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre "On a tous besoin d'amour".
9 / 12
Clémence en interview exclusive pour Purepeople.
Clémence en interview exclusive pour Purepeople.
10 / 12
Clémence sur Instagram. Le 3 février 2022.
Clémence sur Instagram. Le 3 février 2022.
11 / 12
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre &quot;On a tous besoin d&#039;amour&quot;.
Johnny Hallyday et Clémence - Tournage du clip du titre "On a tous besoin d'amour".
12 / 12
Clémence sur Instagram. Le 4 juillet 2020.
Clémence sur Instagram. Le 4 juillet 2020.
Johnny Hallyday
Voir toutes les photos de Johnny Hallyday
Voir toutes les vidéos de Johnny Hallyday
News essentielles
Mathieu (L'amour est dans le pré) plante Lucile à son mariage à la dernière minute : ce qui a tout chamboulé
11H22
31 Août
Mathieu (L'amour est dans le pré) plante Lucile à son mariage à la dernière minute : ce qui a tout chamboulé
12H29
29 Août
Sophie Marceau : Ses enfants Vincent et Juliette réunis, une belle et très rare photo dévoilée !
07H45
29 Août
Disparition de Jade, 18 ans : Accusée de mentir, sa mère "sans voix" face aux lourdes allégations
06H56
29 Août
Alysson Paradis maman pour la 2e fois : la soeur de Vanessa Paradis a accouché, douce photo avec bébé !
11H52
26 Août
Lucile et Jérôme (L'amour est dans le pré) : Le visage de leur fille dévoilé en vidéo, un jour avant le mariage
11H02
26 Août
Mylène Farmer célibataire depuis peu : ce célèbre réalisateur avec qui elle a formé un couple pendant 20 ans
19H03
25 Août
Kylie Jenner : Le prénom de son fils de 7 mois, changé, enfin révélé ? Un gros indice ne laisse pas de doute...
17H34
25 Août
"Cela a révélé des forces en moi" : Julia Minkowski, la compagne de Benjamin Griveaux, cash sur le scandale

Tapez votre recherche :