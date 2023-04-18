Retour à l'article

< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Disparition de Delphine Jubillar : son amie Anne, l'une des dernières à l'avoir vue en vie, parle enfin !

1 / 13
Disparition de Delphine Jubillar : son amie Anne, l'une des dernières à l'avoir vue en vie, parle enfin !
2 / 13
Delphine et Cédric Jubillar
Delphine et Cédric Jubillar
3 / 13
About a hundred people participated in the mass given in memory of Delphine Jubillar, at the initiative of the family and friends, on January 8, 2022 in the cathedral of Albi (France). Delphine Jubillar, nurse and mother of two, has been missing for over a year; her husband C&amp;eacute;dric has been in pre-trial detention for seven months, without any tangible evidence accusing him. Photo by Patrick Batard / ABACAPRESS.COM
About a hundred people participated in the mass given in memory of Delphine Jubillar, at the initiative of the family and friends, on January 8, 2022 in the cathedral of Albi (France). Delphine Jubillar, nurse and mother of two, has been missing for over a year; her husband Cédric has been in pre-trial detention for seven months, without any tangible evidence accusing him. Photo by Patrick Batard / ABACAPRESS.COM
4 / 13
Recherches de Delphine Jubillar, disparue depuis la nuit du 15 au 16 décembre 2020, à Cagnac-les-Mines au nord d&#039;Albi. Des habitants viennent aider les gendarmes - 23 décembre 2020
Recherches de Delphine Jubillar, disparue depuis la nuit du 15 au 16 décembre 2020, à Cagnac-les-Mines au nord d'Albi. Des habitants viennent aider les gendarmes - 23 décembre 2020
5 / 13
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
6 / 13
Le Mystère Jubillar - enquête au coeur d&#039;une disparition de Ronan Folgoas (éditions StudioFact)
Le Mystère Jubillar - enquête au coeur d'une disparition de Ronan Folgoas (éditions StudioFact)
7 / 13
Delphine et Cédric Jubillar
Delphine et Cédric Jubillar
8 / 13
Recherches de Delphine Jubillar, disparue depuis la nuit du 15 au 16 décembre 2020, à Cagnac-les-Mines au nord d&#039;Albi. Des habitants viennent aider les gendarmes - 23 décembre 2020
Recherches de Delphine Jubillar, disparue depuis la nuit du 15 au 16 décembre 2020, à Cagnac-les-Mines au nord d'Albi. Des habitants viennent aider les gendarmes - 23 décembre 2020
9 / 13
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
10 / 13
Recherches de Delphine Jubillar, disparue depuis la nuit du 15 au 16 décembre 2020, à Cagnac-les-Mines au nord d&#039;Albi. Des habitants viennent aider les gendarmes - 23 décembre 2020
Recherches de Delphine Jubillar, disparue depuis la nuit du 15 au 16 décembre 2020, à Cagnac-les-Mines au nord d'Albi. Des habitants viennent aider les gendarmes - 23 décembre 2020
11 / 13
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
12 / 13
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
13 / 13
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
Delphine Jubillar
Voir toutes les photos de Delphine Jubillar
