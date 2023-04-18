Diaporama Disparition de Delphine Jubillar : son amie Anne, l'une des dernières à l'avoir vue en vie, parle enfin !

3 / 13

About a hundred people participated in the mass given in memory of Delphine Jubillar, at the initiative of the family and friends, on January 8, 2022 in the cathedral of Albi (France). Delphine Jubillar, nurse and mother of two, has been missing for over a year; her husband Cédric has been in pre-trial detention for seven months, without any tangible evidence accusing him. Photo by Patrick Batard / ABACAPRESS.COM