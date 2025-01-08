Diaporama Emily Blunt malchanceuse à Noël : elle reçoit un cadeau... qu'elle avait déjà offert !

9 / 11

Dans le cadre de son émission "Quelques bonnes nouvelles" (Youtube), John Krasinski et sa femme Emily Blunt font la surprise à une jeune fan en conviant le casting de la comédie musicale "Hamilton" pour elle, sur le site de visioconférence "Zoom", pendant le confinement. N'ayant pu voir le spectacle à New York, à cause de l'épidémie de coronavirus (Covid-19), la jeune Aubrey, 9 ans, a vu la troupe lui chanter le titre d'ouverture. Los Angeles. Le 6 avril 2020.

John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt surprise 9 year-old girl with Zoom performance of original Hamilton cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hollywood couple gave a nine-year-old Hamilton fan called Aubrey a delightful surprise on Zoom over the weekend. The little girl had tickets to see the musical but her hopes were dashed as theaters shut down amid the coronavirus lockdowns. Her mother Tweeted Miranda letting him know how disappointed Aubrey was - and revealed she had watched Blunt's movie Mary Poppins Returns instead. So on his YouTube show Krasinski gave her two surprises as he chatted to her via the video link. First he pulled Blunt, who played Mary Poppins, into the chat - leaving Aubrey open mouthed. But then The Office star treated her to a Zoom reunion of the original Broadway cast including the show's writer and leading man Lin-Manuel Miranda. Lin-Manuel and his fellow Broadway stars regaled the thrilled child with a rendition of the show's opening number Alexander Hamilton. When Leslie Odom Jr, the original Aaron Burr, joined the Zoom chat and began rapping the first verses Aubrey clapped her hands to her mouth. Daveed Diggs reprised his role as Thomas Jefferson, with Christopher Jackson returning to the part of George Washington. Phillipa Soo was back playing Alexander Hamilton's wife Eliza, a performance that earned her a Tony Award for best actress. Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Anthony Ramos, Javier Munoz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas-Jones of the original cast all got in on the act. Their choice of number was an apt one as Aubrey revealed that Alexander Hamilton is her 'favorite song' from the show. Los Angeles. April 6, 2020.