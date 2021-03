Diaporama James Corden très aminci : l'animateur et BFF d'Adele fond à son tour

6 / 17

For Germany call for price Exclusive Los Angeles, CA, USA. August 22, 2020 James Corden rings in his 42nd birthday with a trip to the grocery store in his Brentwood neighborhood on Saturday morning. The British comedian was with his wife Julia Carey, whom he married in September 2012, and two of his three young children. He wore a baggy navy T-shirt, blue shorts and sneakers. Please pixelate children's faces before publication