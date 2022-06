Diaporama : Johnny Depp bientôt papa ? Pourquoi cette photo de l'acteur a enflammé la Toile après le procès...

13 / 17

Amber Heard à la sortie du tribunal de Fairfax. Amber Heard a été condamné à verser à J. Depp, 8 millions de dollars pour diffamation. Fairfax, le 1er juin 2022.

Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Virginia, after the verdict was announced in the civil trial with Johnny Depp, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse.