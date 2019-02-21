Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Johnny Depp infidèle à Vanessa Paradis : il a embrassé Amber Heard en secret, ses tardives révélations !

1 / 13
Johnny Depp infidèle à Vanessa Paradis : il a embrassé Amber Heard en secret, ses tardives révélations !
2 / 13
5e jour du procès de Johnny Depp et Amber Heard à Fairfax.
5e jour du procès de Johnny Depp et Amber Heard à Fairfax.
3 / 13
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 21 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 21 avril 2022.

4 / 13
Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp au Festival de Cannes 2010
Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp au Festival de Cannes 2010
5 / 13
Johnny Depp et Amber Heard quittent le tribunal de Fairfax le 20 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp et Amber Heard quittent le tribunal de Fairfax le 20 avril 2022.
6 / 13
Johnny Depp et Vanessa Paradis à la soirée Chanel au VIP Room à Cannes, en 2010

Johnny Depp et Vanessa Paradis à la soirée Chanel au VIP Room à Cannes, en 2010

7 / 13
5ème jour du procès de Johnny Depp et Amber Heard le 19 avril 2022.
5ème jour du procès de Johnny Depp et Amber Heard le 19 avril 2022.
8 / 13
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 21 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 21 avril 2022.
9 / 13
Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp aux Oscars à Los Angeles

Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp aux Oscars à Los Angeles

10 / 13
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 21 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 21 avril 2022.
11 / 13
Johnny Depp et Amber Heard quittent le tribunal de Fairfax le 20 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp et Amber Heard quittent le tribunal de Fairfax le 20 avril 2022.
12 / 13
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 20 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 20 avril 2022.

13 / 13
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 20 avril 2022.
Johnny Depp poursuit son ex-femme Amber Heard pour diffamation. Ici au tribunal de Fairfax. Le 20 avril 2022.

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Voir toutes les photos de Johnny Depp
Voir toutes les vidéos de Johnny Depp
News essentielles
Johnny Depp infidèle à Vanessa Paradis : il a embrassé Amber Heard en secret, ses tardives révélations !
12H17
22 Avr
Johnny Depp infidèle à Vanessa Paradis : il a embrassé Amber Heard en secret, ses tardives révélations !
14H29
21 Avr
Jacques Martin "trahi" par son ex-femme Cécilia Attias : sa fille revient sur l'adultère au coeur de leur divorce
12H48
21 Avr
Cristiano Ronaldo s'exprime pour la première fois depuis la mort de son bébé : "Nous n'oublierons jamais..."
10H59
20 Avr
"Ce n'était pas joli..." : Valérie Damidot a eu recours à la chirurgie esthétique, elle raconte
10H44
20 Avr
Maria Sharapova enceinte : la star du tennis bientôt maman pour la première fois !
21H02
19 Avr
"Ça a été très très très dur, j'ai touché le fond" : Fabienne Carat relate son accouchement particulier...
07H56
19 Avr
Ilona Smet mariée : sa maman Estelle Lefébure s'exprime et dévoile des images !
07H12
19 Avr
Cristiano Ronaldo et Georgina Rodriguez anéantis par la mort de leur bébé : le message déchirant d'un proche...

Tapez votre recherche :