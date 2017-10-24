Retour à l'article

Diaporama Laurent Gerra en couple : très rare apparition auprès de sa chérie Christelle Bardet

1 / 33
Laurent Gerra en couple : très rare apparition auprès de sa chérie Christelle Bardet
2 / 33
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
3 / 33
Exclusif - Christelle Bardet, Docteur Olivier De Ladoucette, Laurent Gerra et Michel Jonasz - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Christelle Bardet, Docteur Olivier De Ladoucette, Laurent Gerra et Michel Jonasz - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
4 / 33
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
5 / 33
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy et Véronique de Villèle - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy et Véronique de Villèle - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
6 / 33
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy et Christelle Bardet - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy et Christelle Bardet - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
7 / 33
Exclusif - Christelle Bardet et Agathe Natanson - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Christelle Bardet et Agathe Natanson - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
8 / 33
Exclusif - Professeur Bruno Dubois, Nolwenn Leroy et le Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Professeur Bruno Dubois, Nolwenn Leroy et le Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
9 / 33
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain, Véronique de Villèle et Nagui - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain, Véronique de Villèle et Nagui - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
10 / 33
Exclusif - Hedieh Loubier, Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette et Arabelle Reille-Mahdavi - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Hedieh Loubier, Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette et Arabelle Reille-Mahdavi - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
11 / 33
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Alain Souchon et Pascal Obispo - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Alain Souchon et Pascal Obispo - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
12 / 33
Exclusif - Clara Luciani - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Clara Luciani - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
13 / 33
Exclusif - Nolwenn Leroy et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Nolwenn Leroy et Docteur Olivier de Ladoucette - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
14 / 33
Exclusif - Clara Luciani - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Clara Luciani - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
15 / 33
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
16 / 33
Exclusif - Nagui et Véronique Sanson - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Nagui et Véronique Sanson - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
17 / 33
Exclusif - Nicole Wisniak et Pascal Obispo - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Nicole Wisniak et Pascal Obispo - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
18 / 33
Exclusif - Jean-Yves d&#039;Angelo, Michel Jonasz et Julien Raffin - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Yves d'Angelo, Michel Jonasz et Julien Raffin - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
19 / 33
Exclusif - Nolwenn Leroy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Nolwenn Leroy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
20 / 33
Exclusif - Michel Jonasz - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Jonasz - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
21 / 33
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo, Laurent Gerra et sa compagne Christelle Bardet - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo, Laurent Gerra et sa compagne Christelle Bardet - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
22 / 33
Exclusif - Nolwenn Leroy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Nolwenn Leroy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
23 / 33
15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
24 / 33
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain, Nagui et sa femme Mélanie Page - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain, Nagui et sa femme Mélanie Page - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
25 / 33
Exclusif - Thierry Dassault - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Thierry Dassault - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
26 / 33
Exclusif - Jean-Charles de Castelbajac et Véronique de Villèle - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Charles de Castelbajac et Véronique de Villèle - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
27 / 33
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy et Noémie Masse-Navette - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy et Noémie Masse-Navette - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
28 / 33
Exclusif - Alain Souchon entre ses fils Ours et Pierre Souchon - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Alain Souchon entre ses fils Ours et Pierre Souchon - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
29 / 33
Exclusif - Alain Souchon, Pauline de Drouas et son mari Jean-Charles de Castelbajac - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Alain Souchon, Pauline de Drouas et son mari Jean-Charles de Castelbajac - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
30 / 33
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain et Véronique Sanson - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Sandrine Kiberlain et Véronique Sanson - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
31 / 33
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
32 / 33
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Michel Jonasz - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Michel Jonasz - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
33 / 33
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo, Alain Souchon et Laurent Gerra - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l&#039;Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo, Alain Souchon et Laurent Gerra - 15e gala pour la Fondation Recherche Alzheimer à l'Olympia à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff/Bestimage
Laurent Gerra
Laurent Gerra
