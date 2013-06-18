Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Laurent Gerra soutenu par sa compagne Christelle Bardet... et son ex Virginie Lemoine !

1 / 34
Laurent Gerra soutenu par sa compagne Christelle Bardet... et son ex Virginie Lemoine !
2 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Virginie Lemoine - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Virginie Lemoine - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

3 / 34
Exclusif - Michel Drucker, Laurent Gerra, Roselyne Bachelot, Christelle Bardet et Pascal Obispo (dont c&#039;est l&#039;anniversaire) - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Drucker, Laurent Gerra, Roselyne Bachelot, Christelle Bardet et Pascal Obispo (dont c'est l'anniversaire) - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

4 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Patrick Timsit - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Patrick Timsit - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

5 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici François Hollande, joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici François Hollande, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

6 / 34
Exclusif - Gilbert Montagné, sa femme Nikole Montagné, Laurent Gerra et sa compagne Christelle Bardet - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Gilbert Montagné, sa femme Nikole Montagné, Laurent Gerra et sa compagne Christelle Bardet - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

7 / 34
Exclusif - Gilbert Montagné, sa femme Nikole Montagné et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Gilbert Montagné, sa femme Nikole Montagné et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

8 / 34
Exclusif - Virginie Lemoine - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Virginie Lemoine - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

9 / 34
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy, sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy, sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

10 / 34
Exclusif - Gilbert Montagné et sa femme Nikole Montagné - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Gilbert Montagné et sa femme Nikole Montagné - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

11 / 34
Exclusif - Myriam Boyer et son mari Philippe Vincent - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Myriam Boyer et son mari Philippe Vincent - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

12 / 34
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo (dont c&#039;est l&#039;anniversaire), Michel Drucker, Nicole Guérin (mére de Pascal Obispo), Laurent Gerra et Gérard Lenorman dans la loge après le spectacle - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Pascal Obispo (dont c'est l'anniversaire), Michel Drucker, Nicole Guérin (mére de Pascal Obispo), Laurent Gerra et Gérard Lenorman dans la loge après le spectacle - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

13 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

14 / 34
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

15 / 34
Exclusif - Professeur François Olivennes et son amie Michèle - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Professeur François Olivennes et son amie Michèle - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

16 / 34
Exclusif - Michel Vuillermoz, Laurence Colussi, Guillaume de Tonquédec avec ses fils Timothé et Amaury - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Vuillermoz, Laurence Colussi, Guillaume de Tonquédec avec ses fils Timothé et Amaury - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
17 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

18 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

19 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Patrick Sébastien, joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Patrick Sébastien, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

20 / 34
Exclusif - Gérard Lenorman - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Gérard Lenorman - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

21 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Johnny Hallyday, joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Johnny Hallyday, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

22 / 34
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Le Chef Guy Savoy et sa compagne la journaliste Sonia Mabrouk - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

23 / 34
Exclusif - Michel Drucker et sa fille Stéfanie Jarre qui a créé le décor de scène pour Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Drucker et sa fille Stéfanie Jarre qui a créé le décor de scène pour Laurent Gerra - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

24 / 34
Exclusif - Michel Vuillermoz et sa compagne Laurence Colussi - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Vuillermoz et sa compagne Laurence Colussi - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

25 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra salut le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

26 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et ses musiciens saluent le public à la fin de son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et ses musiciens saluent le public à la fin de son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

27 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Johnny Hallyday, joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Johnny Hallyday, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

28 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Gérard Lenorman dans la loge après le spectacle - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra et Gérard Lenorman dans la loge après le spectacle - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 08 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

29 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

30 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici François Hollande, joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici François Hollande, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

31 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

32 / 34
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Lambert Wilson présentant la cérémonie des Cesar, joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Gerra, imitant ici Lambert Wilson présentant la cérémonie des Cesar, joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

33 / 34
Exclusif - Patrick Timsit - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Patrick Timsit - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

34 / 34
Exclusif - Jean-Michel Mingasson et Virginie Lemoine - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle &quot;Sans Modération&quot;, Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Michel Mingasson et Virginie Lemoine - Laurent Gerra joue son spectacle "Sans Modération", Salle Pleyel à Paris le 09 janvier 2022 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Bestimage

Laurent Gerra
Laurent Gerra
Voir toutes les photos de Laurent Gerra
Voir toutes les vidéos de Laurent Gerra
News essentielles
Jean-Michel Blanquer marié : le ministre dans la tourmente a épousé Anna Cabana !
13H25
18 Jan
Jean-Michel Blanquer marié : le ministre dans la tourmente a épousé Anna Cabana !
13H16
17 Jan
Marie Trintignant : Ce terrible SMS envoyé à sa mère avant le drame révélé tardivement
18H06
13 Jan
Igor Bogdanoff ruiné avant sa mort ? Il vivait dans un 35m², son "château", révélations
13H09
13 Jan
Mort d'Igor et Grichka Bogdanoff : leur soeur révèle un détail troublant sur leur décès
11H04
13 Jan
Mort de Ronnie Spector, la chanteuse du groupe The Ronettes
10H23
13 Jan
Eric Zemmour en couple avec Sarah Knafo (28 ans), il confirme et jure "régler" ses problèmes de vie privée
07H50
12 Jan
Hillary Vanderosieren, son bébé de quelques semaines opéré du coeur : des malformations en cause
19H25
11 Jan
Sara Giraudeau est enceinte de son 3e enfant : "Moi c'est simple... maman d'abord !"

Tapez votre recherche :