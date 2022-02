Diaporama Léa Salamé obligée d'intervenir entre Dominique de Villepin et Bernard-Henri Lévy

8 / 12

L'armée russe dans le nord de la Crimée, Russie, le 24 février 2022, et se dirige vers le front Ukrainien.

CRIMEA, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 24, 2022: Tanks move across the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea. Early on February 24, President Putin announced a special military operation to be conducted by the Russian Armed Forces in response to appeals for help from the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.