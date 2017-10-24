Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Letizia d'Espagne : Jupe trouée pour un grand rendez-vous, elle tente un look improbable !

Diaporama Letizia d'Espagne : Jupe trouée pour un grand rendez-vous, elle tente un look improbable !
1 / 29
Letizia d'Espagne : Jupe trouée pour un grand rendez-vous, elle tente un look improbable !
2 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela? Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela? Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
3 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
4 / 29
Le journaliste Gonzalo Miró, le fils de Pilar Miró, reçoit une reconnaissance au nom de sa mère - La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
Le journaliste Gonzalo Miró, le fils de Pilar Miró, reçoit une reconnaissance au nom de sa mère - La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
5 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
6 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
7 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.

© BestImage
8 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
9 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
10 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
11 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
12 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
13 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
14 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
15 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
16 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
17 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
18 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
19 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
20 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
21 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Un hommage sera rendu à la réalisatrice Pilar Miro à cette occasion.

© BestImage
22 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.

© BestImage
23 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.

© BestImage
24 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne arrive à la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela le 2 novembre 2022.

© BestImage
25 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne quitte la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the &#039;Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela&#039;, at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film &#039;Emilia&#039; by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne quitte la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022.
Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the 'Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela', at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film 'Emilia' by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela. © BestImage
26 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne quitte la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the &#039;Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela&#039;, at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film &#039;Emilia&#039; by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne quitte la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022.
Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the 'Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela', at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film 'Emilia' by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela. © BestImage
27 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne quitte la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the &#039;Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela&#039;, at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film &#039;Emilia&#039; by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne quitte la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022.
Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the 'Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela', at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film 'Emilia' by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela. © BestImage
28 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne quitte la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the &#039;Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela&#039;, at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film &#039;Emilia&#039; by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne quitte la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022.
Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the 'Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela', at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film 'Emilia' by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela. © BestImage
29 / 29
La reine Letizia d&#039;Espagne quitte la 22e édition du &quot; Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela &quot;, au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022. Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the &#039;Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela&#039;, at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film &#039;Emilia&#039; by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela.
La reine Letizia d'Espagne quitte la 22e édition du " Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela ", au Cine Moncayo, à Tudela, le 2 novembre 2022.
Queen Letizia as she leaves the 22nd edition of the 'Festival de Cine Ópera Prima Ciudad de Tudela', at the Cine Moncayo, on November 2, 2022, in Tudela, Navarra (Spain). The festival is organized by EPEL Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria and this edition, which lasts until November 5, pays tribute to film director Pilar Miró for the 25th anniversary of her death. The festival has 7 films in competition, a series of previous events and the screening of the closing film 'Emilia' by Miguel Ángel Buttini from Tudela. © BestImage
