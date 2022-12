Diaporama : Lilibet, une star révèle enfin être son parrain : "J'ai dû prendre une minute pour réaliser"

Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, dévoilent des photos de leur fille Lilibet, 1 an, dans le 6ème épisode du documentaire "Harry & Meghan" (Netflix). Le 15 décembre 2022. of Lilibet, now 16-months-old, mostly sleeping, wearing a series of snuggly hats - and dressed in a baby grow adorned with the words 'Petite Lili' on it. The video and photographs, which appear in episode six, also show Lilibet, younger sister to Archie, three, scrunching up her face as she sleeps, and being gently patted and stroked by her father, Prince Harry. Meghan Markle says of her daughter's birth: "There was something that felt so complete, once we had Lilibet. Everyone just really respected that we'd been through so much and, we, like any parent, deserved to just welcome their child into the world peacefully." The Duchess of Sussex says it was hugely important to have that time to 'nurture and cocoon' their growing family. Other images show Lillibet a little older crawling across a lawn and taking her first steps, helped by mum Meghan. There's also home video footage of the toddler celebrating her first birthday in the garden at Frogmore Cottage. December 15th, 2022. © BestImage

