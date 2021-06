Diaporama M. Pokora revient en France avec Christina Milian et les enfants : "On débarque pour 6 mois"

17 / 17

Christina Milian, enceinte, fait la promotion de son food truck Beignet Box lors d'une parade à Los Angeles avec son compagnon M Pokora (Matt) le 10 avril 2021.

04/10/2021 Christina Milian shows off her baby bump before climbing onto a parade float in Los Angeles. The 39 year old American actress appeared to be in high spirits as she celebrated the opening of her new food venture, Beignet Box. Milian was joined by her partner, M. Pokora who rubbed her belly at one point.