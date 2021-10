Diaporama Meurtre de David Amess : le député poignardé par un terroriste de 25 ans ?

14 / 14

Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson rend hommage à D.Amess, député britannique assassiné la veille à Leigh-on-Sea. Boris Johnson est accompagné de Sir Keir Starmer et Priti Pateyl. Le 16 octobre 2021.

Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and Priti Patel pay respects to Sir David Amess. Belfairs Methodist Church. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer and the Home Secretary Priti Patel pay their respects to the Conservative MP Sir David Amess after he was stabbed to death at Belfairs Methodist Church, ,Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on Friday 15th October 2021. October 16th, 2021.