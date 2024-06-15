Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Meurtre de Sophie Le Tan : Une rescapée de Jean-Marc Reiser raconte une scène glaçante

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Meurtre de Sophie Le Tan : Une rescapée de Jean-Marc Reiser raconte une scène glaçante
1 / 4
Le procès de Jean-Marc Reiser, pour violences ayant entraîné la mort de Sophie Le Tan en 2018 commence aujourd'hui. Reportage de M6
2 / 4
The mother and father Tan Tri of Sophie Le Tan hold lanterns as they lead a march to pay tribute to the disapeared student, in Mundolsheim, eastern France on September 7, 2019. Twenty-year-old Sophie Le Tan left on September 7, 2018 to visit an apartment in Schiltigheim, near Strasbourg, and has not been found since, despite the searches of the investigators. Photo by Nicolas Roses/ABACAPRESS.COM
The mother and father Tan Tri of Sophie Le Tan hold lanterns as they lead a march to pay tribute to the disapeared student, in Mundolsheim, eastern France on September 7, 2019. Twenty-year-old Sophie Le Tan left on September 7, 2018 to visit an apartment in Schiltigheim, near Strasbourg, and has not been found since, despite the searches of the investigators. Photo by Nicolas Roses/ABACAPRESS.COM
3 / 4
The mother and father Tan Tri of Sophie Le Tan hold lanterns as they lead a march to pay tribute to the disapeared student, in Mundolsheim, eastern France on September 7, 2019. Twenty-year-old Sophie Le Tan left on September 7, 2018 to visit an apartment in Schiltigheim, near Strasbourg, and has not been found since, despite the searches of the investigators. Photo by Nicolas Roses/ABACAPRESS.COM
The mother and father Tan Tri of Sophie Le Tan hold lanterns as they lead a march to pay tribute to the disapeared student, in Mundolsheim, eastern France on September 7, 2019. Twenty-year-old Sophie Le Tan left on September 7, 2018 to visit an apartment in Schiltigheim, near Strasbourg, and has not been found since, despite the searches of the investigators. Photo by Nicolas Roses/ABACAPRESS.COM
4 / 4
The mother and father Tan Tri of Sophie Le Tan hold lanterns as they lead a march to pay tribute to the disapeared student, in Mundolsheim, eastern France on September 7, 2019. Twenty-year-old Sophie Le Tan left on September 7, 2018 to visit an apartment in Schiltigheim, near Strasbourg, and has not been found since, despite the searches of the investigators. Photo by Nicolas Roses/ABACAPRESS.COM
The mother and father Tan Tri of Sophie Le Tan hold lanterns as they lead a march to pay tribute to the disapeared student, in Mundolsheim, eastern France on September 7, 2019. Twenty-year-old Sophie Le Tan left on September 7, 2018 to visit an apartment in Schiltigheim, near Strasbourg, and has not been found since, despite the searches of the investigators. Photo by Nicolas Roses/ABACAPRESS.COM
News essentielles
15H06
24 Juin
"Je tiens à peine debout" : Hospitalisée et inquiète pour sa santé, Hoshi renonce à un concert
11H10
24 Juin
"Un secret trop lourd à porter" : Amir fait une révélation totalement inattendue, un message qui intrigue !
07H02
24 Juin
Ariane Séguillon, son fils Dorian "très très laid" à la naissance : "Il était violet, c'était catastrophique" (EXCLU)
17H20
23 Juin
Omar Sy avec sa sublime fille Selly : sortie stylée et très très rare pour Louis Vuitton !
18H07
22 Juin
Mariage de Christine Bravo : émue, elle dévoile une vidéo de l'échange des alliances
07H21
21 Juin
Amel Bent maman : le prénom de son fils enfin révélé ? Un nouveau tatouage affole les fans
06H42
20 Juin
"Le gars est un homme d'affaires !" : La reconversion lucrative de Félicien (Loft Story)
22H17
19 Juin
"J'étais retournée en Suisse" : Nicole (L'amour est dans le pré) évoque ses soucis passés avec François (EXCLU)

Tapez votre recherche :