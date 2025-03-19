Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Michel Sardou en froid avec Johnny Hallyday : " J'ai dit une connerie... On ne s'est plus parlé après"

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Michel Sardou en froid avec Johnny Hallyday : " J'ai dit une connerie... On ne s'est plus parlé après"
1 / 16
Michel Sardou sur sa brouille avec Johnny Hallyday dans "TPMP".
2 / 16
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou en concert à Paris.
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou en concert à Paris.
3 / 16
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou à St Tropez.
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou à St Tropez.
4 / 16
Johnny Hallyday, Michel Sardou lors du concert de Sylvie Vartan au Palais des Congrès en 1977.
Johnny Hallyday, Michel Sardou lors du concert de Sylvie Vartan au Palais des Congrès en 1977.
5 / 16
En France, à Paris, sur le plateau, Johnny HALLYDAY, Michel Sardou et David Hallyday le 29 septembre 1985.
En France, à Paris, sur le plateau, Johnny HALLYDAY, Michel Sardou et David Hallyday le 29 septembre 1985.
6 / 16
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday à Paris.
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday à Paris.
7 / 16
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou en concert à Paris.
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou en concert à Paris.
8 / 16
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday à Saint-Tropez.
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday à Saint-Tropez.
9 / 16
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou.
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou.
10 / 16
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou à Saint-Tropez.
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou à Saint-Tropez.
11 / 16
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou.
Johnny Hallyday et Michel Sardou.
12 / 16
Cyril Hanouna lors de l&#039;enregistrement des pilotes de la saison 2022 de TPMP (Touche pas à mon poste), à Paris, France, le 25 août 2022. © Jack Tribeca/Bestimage
Cyril Hanouna lors de l'enregistrement des pilotes de la saison 2022 de TPMP (Touche pas à mon poste), à Paris, France, le 25 août 2022. © Jack Tribeca/Bestimage
13 / 16
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday à Paris.
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday à Paris.
14 / 16
Cyril Hanouna lors de l&#039;enregistrement des pilotes de la saison 2022 de TPMP (Touche pas à mon poste), à Paris, France, le 25 août 2022. © Jack Tribeca/Bestimage
Cyril Hanouna lors de l'enregistrement des pilotes de la saison 2022 de TPMP (Touche pas à mon poste), à Paris, France, le 25 août 2022. © Jack Tribeca/Bestimage
15 / 16
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday.
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday.
16 / 16
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday avec Jean-Jacques Goldman.
Michel Sardou et Johnny Hallyday avec Jean-Jacques Goldman.
Michel Sardou
Voir toutes les photos de Michel Sardou
Voir toutes les vidéos de Michel Sardou
News essentielles
Sophie Marceau : Ses enfants Vincent et Juliette réunis, une belle et très rare photo dévoilée !
12H29
29 Août
Sophie Marceau : Ses enfants Vincent et Juliette réunis, une belle et très rare photo dévoilée !
07H45
29 Août
Disparition de Jade, 18 ans : Accusée de mentir, sa mère "sans voix" face aux lourdes allégations
06H56
29 Août
Alysson Paradis maman pour la 2e fois : la soeur de Vanessa Paradis a accouché, douce photo avec bébé !
11H52
26 Août
Lucile et Jérôme (L'amour est dans le pré) : Le visage de leur fille dévoilé en vidéo, un jour avant le mariage
11H02
26 Août
Mylène Farmer célibataire depuis peu : ce célèbre réalisateur avec qui elle a formé un couple pendant 20 ans
19H03
25 Août
Kylie Jenner : Le prénom de son fils de 7 mois, changé, enfin révélé ? Un gros indice ne laisse pas de doute...
17H34
25 Août
"Cela a révélé des forces en moi" : Julia Minkowski, la compagne de Benjamin Griveaux, cash sur le scandale
15H14
25 Août
"Elle a refusé" : Ce rejet catégorique de Chiara Mastroianni à Benjamin Biolay lors de leur mariage

Tapez votre recherche :