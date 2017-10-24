Diaporama Mika : Heureux de redonner vie aux rues de Paris avec ses soeurs

11 / 22

Exclusif - Mika et neuf autres artistes redonnent des couleurs à Paris le 28 février 2021. Les affiches réalisées par dix artistes, dont le chanteur Mika, seront exposées en mars à Paris. Un projet mené par l'artiste pour redonner vie à une capitale culturelle qui s'essoufle. Dès demain, le 1er mars 2021, plus de 2500 espaces accueilleront ces affiches. Pour habiller les espaces d'affichage de la capitale orpheline des annonces des événements culturels habituels (cinémas, théâtre, musées), Mika, qui mène ce projet, sa soeur Paloma Penniman et le directeur du musée des Arts décoratifs Olivier Gabet ont donné carte blanche à neuf artistes pour " redonner des couleurs à Paris ", titre de cette exposition éphémère à ciel ouvert. Mika a lui-même co-signé une affiche réalisée avec une autre de ses soeurs, Yasmine Penniman, avec laquelle il crée ses pochettes d'album, affiches de tournée ou autres produits depuis deux décennies. Ces oeuvres inédites sont exposées sur les mâts-drapeaux et les célèbres colonnes Morris, emblématiques du mobilier urbain parisien, qui appartiennent au géant de l'affichage JCDecaux. Palais de la Porte Dorée, canal de l'Ourcq, hôtel Lutetia etc : des lieux emblématiques de la capitale figurent sur plusieurs de ces oeuvres aux couleurs chaudes. © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Exclusive - For Germany please call for price - no web en Suisse / Belgique The posters created by ten artists, including the singer Mika, will be exhibited in March in Paris. A project led by the artist to breathe new life into a cultural capital that is running out of steam. In order to dress the capital's poster spaces orphaned from the announcements of the usual cultural events (cinemas, theatre, museums), Mika, who is leading this project, his sister Paloma Penniman and the director of the Museum of Decorative Arts Olivier Gabet have given carte blanche to nine artists to "give back colours to Paris", the title of this ephemeral open-air exhibition. Mika himself co-signed a poster with another of his sisters, Yasmine Penniman, with whom he has been creating his album covers, touring posters and other products for the past two decades. These original works are displayed on the flagpoles and the famous Morris columns, emblematic of urban furniture. which are owned by the Parisian poster giant JCDecaux. The Palais de la Porte Dorée, the Ourcq Canal, the Lutetia Hotel, etc.: emblematic places in the capital appear on several of these warmly coloured works. Paris, february 28th 2021