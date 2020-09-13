Diaporama Mort de Willie Garson (Sex and the City) : l'hommage bouleversant de son fils de 21 ans

1 / 11 Mort de Willie Garson (Sex and the City) : l'hommage bouleversant de son fils de 21 ans

2 / 11 Nathen Garson a rendu un bel hommage à son père Willie, acteur de Sex and the City. @ Instagram / Nathen Garson

3 / 11 Willie Garson - Première du film "Sex and the City 2" au Radio City Hall à New York.

4 / 11 Nathen Garson a rendu un bel hommage à son père Willie, acteur de Sex and the City. @ Instagram / Nathen Garson

5 / 11 Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker "Brad Garrett's Maximum Hope Foundation" à Las Vegas au Grand hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.





6 / 11 Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker "Brad Garrett's Maximum Hope Foundation" à Las Vegas au Grand hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.

7 / 11 Willie Garson - 21eme diner annuel "The Alliance For Children's Rights" a l'hotel Beverly Hilton a Beverly Hills, le 7 mars 2013.





8 / 11 Willie Garson et son fils Nathen à la soirée caritative 'Benefiting Homeless Youth Services' à Culver City, le 24 septembre 2015





9 / 11 Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city" à New York

10 / 11 Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city" à New York