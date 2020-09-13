Diaporama Mort de Willie Garson (Sex and the City) : l'hommage bouleversant de son fils de 21 ans

1 / 11
Mort de Willie Garson (Sex and the City) : l'hommage bouleversant de son fils de 21 ans
2 / 11
Nathen Garson a rendu un bel hommage à son père Willie, acteur de Sex and the City. @ Instagram / Nathen Garson
3 / 11
Willie Garson - Première du film "Sex and the City 2" au Radio City Hall à New York.
4 / 11
Nathen Garson a rendu un bel hommage à son père Willie, acteur de Sex and the City. @ Instagram / Nathen Garson
5 / 11
Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker "Brad Garrett's Maximum Hope Foundation" à Las Vegas au Grand hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.
6 / 11
Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker "Brad Garrett's Maximum Hope Foundation" à Las Vegas au Grand hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.
7 / 11
Willie Garson - 21eme diner annuel "The Alliance For Children's Rights" a l'hotel Beverly Hilton a Beverly Hills, le 7 mars 2013.
8 / 11
Willie Garson et son fils Nathen à la soirée caritative 'Benefiting Homeless Youth Services' à Culver City, le 24 septembre 2015
9 / 11
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city" à New York
10 / 11
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city" à New York
11 / 11
Willie Garson assiste à une avant-première à Beverly Hills.