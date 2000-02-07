Diaporama Palm Dog Wamiz 2021 : Qui succèdera à Quentin Tarantino, cette année sur La Croisette ?

1 / 10
Palm Dog Wamiz 2021 : Qui succèdera à Quentin Tarantino, cette année sur La Croisette ?
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". @ Sébastien Vincent
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
Affiche du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". Le 20 novembre 2019.
