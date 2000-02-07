Retour à l'article
Diaporama Palm Dog Wamiz 2021 : Qui succèdera à Quentin Tarantino, cette année sur La Croisette ?

1 / 10
Palm Dog Wamiz 2021 : Qui succèdera à Quentin Tarantino, cette année sur La Croisette ?
2 / 10
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;. @ Sébastien Vincent
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". @ Sébastien Vincent
3 / 10
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;. 2019. @ Art Streiber
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". 2019. @ Art Streiber
4 / 10
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
5 / 10
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;. 2019. @ May Chang Koung
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". 2019. @ May Chang Koung
6 / 10
Affiche du film &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;. Le 20 novembre 2019.
Affiche du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". Le 20 novembre 2019.
7 / 10
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;. 2019. @ Sébastien Vincent
Quentin Tarantino reçoit la Palme Dog pour Brandy, le chien du film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood". 2019. @ Sébastien Vincent
8 / 10
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
9 / 10
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
Quentin Tarantino et sa femme Daniella Pick arrivent à la cérémonie des Palm Dog Awards lors du 72e Festival International du film de Cannes. Le 24 mai 2019.
10 / 10
Yoann Latouche lance YLG Conseil, une agence d&#039;influence et de marketing spécialisée pour animaux de compagnie.
Yoann Latouche lance YLG Conseil, une agence d'influence et de marketing spécialisée pour animaux de compagnie.
