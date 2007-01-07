Retour à l'article

< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Peng Shuai parle enfin après sa disparition : elle rétropédale et évoque un 'énorme malentendu'...

1 / 13
Peng Shuai parle enfin après sa disparition : elle rétropédale et évoque un 'énorme malentendu'...
2 / 13
Peng Shuai lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d&#039;Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Peng Shuai lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
3 / 13
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de tennis Mutua Madrid au Caja Magica à Madrid, Espagne, le 7 mai 2017. © Alterphotos/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de tennis Mutua Madrid au Caja Magica à Madrid, Espagne, le 7 mai 2017. © Alterphotos/Panoramic/Bestimage
4 / 13
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
5 / 13
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors de l&#039;Open d&#039;Australie à Melbourne, Australie, le 25 janvier 2015. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors de l'Open d'Australie à Melbourne, Australie, le 25 janvier 2015. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
6 / 13
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
7 / 13
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
8 / 13
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d&#039;Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
9 / 13
Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du Masters WTA de tennis d&#039; Istanbul, Turquie, le 27 octobre 2013. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du Masters WTA de tennis d' Istanbul, Turquie, le 27 octobre 2013. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
10 / 13
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
11 / 13
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
12 / 13
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
13 / 13
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d&#039;Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
