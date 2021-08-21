Diaporama Prince Harry renoue avec la famille royale pour un projet émouvant

1 / 13 Prince Harry renoue avec la famille royale pour un projet émouvant

2 / 13 Le prince Charles, prince de Galles, le prince William, duc de Cambridge et le prince Harry visitent les tunnels de Vimy lors des commémorations des 100 ans de la bataille de Vimy.





3 / 13 Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, visite les studios d'Abbey Road pour rencontrer Jon Bon Jovi et des membres de l'Invictus Games Choir, qui enregistrent un single spécial au profit de l'Invictus Games Foundation, à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 28 février 2020. La chanson sera enregistrée dans le studio 2 des studios Abbey Road, rendu célèbre par les Beatles qui y ont enregistré 11 de leurs 13 albums.

The Duke of Sussex visits Abbey Road Studios to meet Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song will be recorded in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, which was made famous by The Beatles who recorded 11 out of their 13 albums there. London. February 28, 2020.

4 / 13 Le prince Harry, Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, le prince William - Dévoilement de la plaque inaugurale de la nouvelle aile du musée lors des commémorations du centenaire de la Bataille de la Somme à Thiepval, bataille qui fût la plus meurtrière de la Première Guerre Mondiale. Le 1er juillet 2016

1st July 20106 Thiepval France Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princes William and Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are joined by French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron to attend commemoration events at Thiepval in northern France for the 100th anniversary of the start of the WW1 Battle of the Somme. after the main Service at the memorial at Thiepval the royal family also visited the Ulster Tower and the Canadian memorial.

6 / 13 Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex rencontrent les membres de "Waves for Change" au Cap lors de leur 2ème journée en Afrique du Sud. Le 24 septembre 2019

24th September 2019 Cape Town South Africa Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, visit Monwabisi Beach, where they will learn about the work of ‘Waves for Change', an NGO which fuses surfing with evidence-based mind and body therapy to provide a child-friendly mental health service to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also see the work of The Lunchbox Fund, a charity that provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals every day to Waves for Change programmes and schools in South Africa's townships and rural areas

9 / 13 Le prince Charles, prince de Galles, le prince William, duc de Cambridge et le prince Harry visitent les tranchées de Vimy lors des commémorations des 100 ans de la bataille de Vimy, (100 ans jour pour jour, le 9 avril 1917) dans laquelle de nombreux Canadiens ont trouvé la mort lors de la Première Guerre mondiale, au Mémorial national du Canada, à Vimy, France, le 9 avril 2017.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit the tunnel and trenches at Vimy Memorial Park in France, during commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

12 / 13 Le prince Harry , duc de Sussex et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex se rendent à la résidence de l'ambassadeur pour une réception à Cape Town, au 2 ème jour de leur visite en Afrique du Sud le 24 septembre 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured on day two of a Royal visit to Africa. Here they attend a traditional garden reception where they will meet a cross-section of inspiring opinion-formers, young future leaders and other community and industry leaders that demonstrate the UK's modern partnership with South Africa. Their Royal Highnesses will be hosted H.E. Nigel Casey, CMG MVO, British High Commissioner to South Africa.