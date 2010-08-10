Retour à l'article

Diaporama Sex and the city : La mort d'un personnage emblématique a de surprenantes répercussions

1 / 15
Sex and the city : La mort d'un personnage emblématique a de surprenantes répercussions
2 / 15
Sarah Jessica Parker et les actrices de &quot;TSex and the city&quot; aux Gloden Globe Awards.
Sarah Jessica Parker et les actrices de "TSex and the city" aux Gloden Globe Awards.
3 / 15
Tara Wilson, Chris Noth - Première de la série &quot;And just like that&quot; au Musée d&#039;Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021
Tara Wilson, Chris Noth - Première de la série "And just like that" au Musée d'Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021

4 / 15
Chris Noth et Sarah Jessica Parker - Première de la série &quot;And just like that&quot; au Musée d&#039;Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021 © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon / Zuma Press / Bestimage
Chris Noth et Sarah Jessica Parker - Première de la série "And just like that" au Musée d'Art Moderne à New York. Le 8 décembre 2021 © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon / Zuma Press / Bestimage
5 / 15
Capture d&#039;écran - &quot;And Just Like That&quot;, le revival de &quot;Sex and the City&quot; dévoile sa première bande annonce.
Capture d'écran - "And Just Like That", le revival de "Sex and the City" dévoile sa première bande annonce.
6 / 15
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth tournent la série &quot;And Just Like That&quot; à New York, le 2 août 2021. © Imago / Panoramic / Bestimage
Sarah Jessica Parker et Chris Noth tournent la série "And Just Like That" à New York, le 2 août 2021. © Imago / Panoramic / Bestimage

7 / 15
Queen Latifah et Chris Noth sont en tournage pour la série &quot;The equalizer&quot; à New York le 18 novembre 2020.
Queen Latifah et Chris Noth sont en tournage pour la série "The equalizer" à New York le 18 novembre 2020.
8 / 15
Chris Noth - 21ème cérémonie des British Independant Film Awards à Londres, le 2 décembre 2018.
Chris Noth - 21ème cérémonie des British Independant Film Awards à Londres, le 2 décembre 2018.
9 / 15
Chris Noth - Les people croisent les joueurs de tennis professionnels à Fort Lauderdale, Floride le 9 novembre 2018.
Chris Noth - Les people croisent les joueurs de tennis professionnels à Fort Lauderdale, Floride le 9 novembre 2018.
10 / 15
Chris Noth - Photocall de la série &quot;Gone&quot; à l&#039;hôtel Meurice qui passera très prochainement sur TF1 à Paris le 13 décembre 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Chris Noth - Photocall de la série "Gone" à l'hôtel Meurice qui passera très prochainement sur TF1 à Paris le 13 décembre 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage

11 / 15
Tara Lynn Wilson et Chris Noth lors de la première de la série &#039;&#039;Manhunt: Unabomber&#039;&#039; à New York, le 19 juillet 2017.
Tara Lynn Wilson et Chris Noth lors de la première de la série ''Manhunt: Unabomber'' à New York, le 19 juillet 2017.
12 / 15
Chris Noth à Maui à Hawaï, le 8 juin 2014.
Chris Noth à Maui à Hawaï, le 8 juin 2014.
13 / 15
Chris Noth - Soiree &quot;Stand Up For Gus&quot;, organisee par Jason Patric, au Bootsy Bellows a West Hollywood. Le 13 novembre 2013.
Chris Noth - Soiree "Stand Up For Gus", organisee par Jason Patric, au Bootsy Bellows a West Hollywood. Le 13 novembre 2013.
14 / 15
Chris Noth - 71eme ceremonie des Golden Globe Awards a Beverly Hills, le 12 janvier 2014.
Chris Noth - 71eme ceremonie des Golden Globe Awards a Beverly Hills, le 12 janvier 2014.

15 / 15
Chris Noth sort de son cours de yoga à Studio City, le 17 avril 2014.
Chris Noth sort de son cours de yoga à Studio City, le 17 avril 2014.

Tapez votre recherche :