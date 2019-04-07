Diaporama Victor Belmondo : Le petit-fils de Jean-Paul Belmondo aux anges lors d'un évènement très spécial

1 / 27
Victor Belmondo : Le petit-fils de Jean-Paul Belmondo aux anges lors d'un évènement très spécial
2 / 27
Victor Belmondo, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Paul Belmondo - Lancement du livre "Mes recettes bonne humeur" de Luana Belmondo. Paris. © Dominique Jacovides/Bestimage
3 / 27
Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
4 / 27
Christophe Barratier, Yoann Eloundou et Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
5 / 27
Yoann Eloundou, Christophe Barratier et Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
6 / 27
Victor Belmondo, Christophe Barratier, Yoann Eloundou et Arnault Sure - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
7 / 27
Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
8 / 27
Christophe Barratier - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
9 / 27
Yoann Eloundou - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
10 / 27
Paul Belmondo et son fils Victor - Obsèques de Charles Gérard en la cathédrale arménienne Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Paris. Le 26 septembre 2019.
11 / 27
Victor Belmondo, Christophe Barratier et Yoann Eloundou - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
12 / 27
Yoann Eloundou - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
13 / 27
Victor Belmondo et Yoann Eloundou - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
14 / 27
Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
15 / 27
Charles Gérard et Jean-Paul Belmondo et son petit-fils Victor Belmondo - Match de boxe "La Conquête" Acte 4 T.Yoka VS C.Leonet au palais des sports de Paris le 7 avril 2018. © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
16 / 27
Yoann Eloundou, Christophe Barratier et Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
17 / 27
Yoann Eloundou - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
18 / 27
Christophe Barratier et Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
19 / 27
Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
20 / 27
Christophe Barratier et Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
21 / 27
Jean-Paul Belmondo, Paul Belmondo et son fils Victor - Générale de la pièce "A torts et à raison" au théâtre Hébertot à Paris. Le 25 janvier 2016. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
22 / 27
Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
23 / 27
Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
24 / 27
Victor Belmondo, Christophe Barratier, Yoann Eloundou et Arnault Sure - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
25 / 27
Victor Belmondo et Yoann Eloundou - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
26 / 27
Victor Belmondo - Avant-première du film "Envole-moi" au cinéma Pathé-Wepler à Paris. Le 19 mai 2021. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
27 / 27
Retrouvez l'interview intégrale de Victor Belmondo dans le magazine Point de Vue, n° 3796 du 19 mai 2021.