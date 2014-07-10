Accueil
Diaporama Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried... Les plus beaux looks des Critics Choice Awards

1 / 18
Cette année encore, Zendaya a sorti le grand jeu pour les Critics Choice Awards.
2 / 18
Yara Shahidi habillée d&#039;une robe Haute Couture Christian Dior (collection printemps 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
3 / 18
Amanda Seyfried habillée en Miu Miu pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
4 / 18
Emma Corrin habillée en Schiaparelli (collection Haute Couture printemps-été 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
5 / 18
Emma Corrin habillée en Schiaparelli pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
6 / 18
Julia Garner habillée d&#039;une robe Christopher John Rodgers pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
7 / 18
Viola Davis habillée d&#039;une robe Greta Constantine pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
8 / 18
Regina King habillée d&#039;une robe Haute Couture Versace pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
9 / 18
Regina King habillée d&#039;une robe Haute Couture Versace pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
10 / 18
Gal Gadot habillée en Prabal Gurung pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
11 / 18
Gillian Anderson habillée en Dior pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
12 / 18
Jurnee Smollett habillée d&#039;un costume scintillant Louis Vuitton pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
13 / 18
Kaley Cuoco vêtue d&#039;un costume Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana et de souliers Christian Louboutin pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
14 / 18
John Boyega habillé en Louis Vuitton (collection automne-hiver 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
15 / 18
Lakeith Stanfield, habillé en Louis Vuitton pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
16 / 18
Algee Smith vêtu d&#039;un costume rose Versace (collection printemps-été 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
17 / 18
Paul Mescal, vêtu d&#039;un costume Prada pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
18 / 18
Dany Levy habillé en Dior (collection automne-hiver 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
