Diaporama Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried... Les plus beaux looks des Critics Choice Awards

Cette année encore, Zendaya a sorti le grand jeu pour les Critics Choice Awards.
Yara Shahidi habillée d'une robe Haute Couture Christian Dior (collection printemps 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Amanda Seyfried habillée en Miu Miu pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Emma Corrin habillée en Schiaparelli (collection Haute Couture printemps-été 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Emma Corrin habillée en Schiaparelli pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Julia Garner habillée d'une robe Christopher John Rodgers pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Viola Davis habillée d'une robe Greta Constantine pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Regina King habillée d'une robe Haute Couture Versace pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Gal Gadot habillée en Prabal Gurung pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Gillian Anderson habillée en Dior pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Jurnee Smollett habillée d'un costume scintillant Louis Vuitton pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Kaley Cuoco vêtue d'un costume Dolce & Gabbana et de souliers Christian Louboutin pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
John Boyega habillé en Louis Vuitton (collection automne-hiver 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Lakeith Stanfield, habillé en Louis Vuitton pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Algee Smith vêtu d'un costume rose Versace (collection printemps-été 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Paul Mescal, vêtu d'un costume Prada pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.
Dany Levy habillé en Dior (collection automne-hiver 2021) pour les 26e Critics Choice Awards. Le 7 mars 2021.