Prince Harry : Son coup de fil à son ex Chelsy Davy, en pleurs avant le mariage

#Repost @harry_meghan_updates Let's give these two beautiful women a moment, please. I thought it was really great that Harry invited his ex girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. Especially chelsy who was his first great love and he was allowed to experience many adventures with her. The respect for each other is still there and he has not left them out. A beautiful gesture that is connected with strength of character and shows that Harry is a sensible and loving person. That also shows that your ex treated you with respect. According to reports (not confirmed) both Harry and Meghan had a last call with their exes. Harry with Chelsy for a goodbye. And Meghan thanked Engelson for keeping quiet. And he also stopped his show for now. According to Rumors he is going to do a show based on Royals or something similar (her ex-Husband is producer). Anyway it was a beautiful wedding, Cressida and Chelsy looked stunning. And Chelsy according to reports was spotted embracing Meghan at the reception hosted by The Queen. . . This post is not meant to give you the opportunity to be rude and question Meghan and her ex. They are two different people and two different situations. Inappropriate comments will be deleted.

