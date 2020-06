Carine Roitfeld s'excuse pour sa bourde sur le racisme

View this post on Instagram

I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous comments that were posted on social media. My intent was to express love and support for my dear friend, Anok Yai - not to deafen my message. I realize that I caused further pain and hurt to the very community that I was looking to support. I am learning from this experience and will continue to use my platform and voice to create opportunities for change. Anok you are a beautiful, strong and talented Black woman and I meant absolutely no harm. I only meant to send a message of support to you and your family. I vow to continue to focus my efforts and stand up to these injustices to support and further create opportunities that amplify the black community and their voices in the fight against systemic racism.Please know that I have read all of your comments and I hear you. I made a grave error and ask not to be judged by my words, but by my actions now and going forward. - Carine