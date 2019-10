Karine Ferri : Élégante, elle redécouvre l'oeuvre de Karl Lagerfeld

View this post on Instagram

Karl Lagerfeld. Hommage. I had the chance to meet with him for a photoshoot for @ellefr magazine a decade ago. He was such a gentle person, with an incredible vision. For this picture, he asked his crew to bring up the armchair that belonged to Miss Coco Chanel herself. The exhibit at the Art Gallery of the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris is dedicated to the years that Lagerfeld spent at Chanel. Simon Procter was the only photographer who was allowed to follow him backstage... @chanelofficial #karllagerfeld Thanks to @taxisg7 for driving me to this amazing exhibition!#iloveg7 #exhibition #paris #chanel #fashion #fashionweek #parisfashionweek #womenempowerment #actress #model #blackwomen