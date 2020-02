Léa Seydoux, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie: Oscars du look, en noir ou blanc

View this post on Instagram

Before #JanelleMonae took the #Oscars2020 stage in a #RalphLauren tuxedo for her show-opening performance, she arrived at Hollywood's biggest night in a custom #RLCollection gown. The look combined lacquered silk lam tulle with three sizes of faceted crystals, more than 168,000 in total, requiring 600 hours to embroider each by hand. #RLRedCarpet #MakingOfAMoment #Oscars