Machine Gun Kelly : Le rappeur s'est-il fait poser des implants capillaires ?

pretty much waited my entire life just to say: WE WON A FUCKING VMA!!!! i was flying in to pick up my fathers ashes when i got the news that we were nominated, so it was bittersweet. then i found out that it was a fan voted award and from the first day y'all were like "we got this" and you really did it. i'm honored to share this moment with you. thank you. thank you. what the fucking fuck. @vmas @mtv