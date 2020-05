Penélope Cruz : "Mal à l'aise" à cause des compliments qu'elle reçoit

View this post on Instagram

The June issue of Red is on sale now, our first ever produced-in-isolation issue. Inside you'll find our luxe loungewear picks, delicious brunch upgrades, baking ideas and an even bigger interiors section. Plus smart advice for insomniacs from a sleep doctor, @fearnecotton's greatest lessons and, perhaps most pertinently of all, author and junior doctor Roopa Farooki writing about her first year working for the NHS. Head to link in bio for a sneak preview of @lifesrosie's interview with cover star @penelopecruzoficial and to find out how to get the mag delivered to your door for free this weekend [Photograph: @sarah.tomczak]