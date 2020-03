Victoria Beckham : Sexy en couv' de magazine, pour échapper au coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

I didn't know if I should post this or not.. A cover that was shot in what now feels like a different reality and time. I had so much fun shooting for @VogueMexico in New York a few months ago with the most incredible team. I hope that our creative industries can keep playing their part in allowing all of us some momentary escapism and inspiration as we live through these unprecedented times. I hold the memory of this shoot day with great happiness and so I decided to share it - and Vogue Mexico have made sure you can download the April issue for free x I hope you enjoy it. x Thank you to @Patti_Wilson @OrlandoPita @FulviaFarolfi @anlestudio @claudiavaldeza @nowopenvic. x VB