Diaporama : Calogero enflamme la scène de Ramatuelle, le Festival 2022 ferme ses portes !

1 / 9
Calogero enflamme la scène de Ramatuelle, le Festival 2022 ferme ses portes !
2 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
3 / 9
Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
4 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
5 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
6 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
7 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
8 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage
9 / 9
Exclusif - Calogero en concert au festival de Ramatuelle le 12 août 2022. © Cyril Bruneau / Festival de Ramatuelle / Bestimage