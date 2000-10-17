Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Eurovision 2023 : L'Ukraine écartée, le lieu et la date de la prochaine édition enfin révélés !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Eurovision 2023 : L'Ukraine écartée, le lieu et la date de la prochaine édition enfin révélés !
1 / 16
Eurovision 2023 : L'Ukraine écartée, le lieu et la date de la prochaine édition enfin révélés !
2 / 16
Kalush Orchestra Ukraine - L&#039;Ukraine remporte le concours de chanson Eurovision 2022 au Pala Olimpico de Turin, Italie. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Kalush Orchestra Ukraine - L'Ukraine remporte le concours de chanson Eurovision 2022 au Pala Olimpico de Turin, Italie. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, ANSA/Zuma Press
3 / 16
Brooke, Ireland, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Brooke, Ireland, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
4 / 16
Alessandro Catelan, Laura Pausini et Mika avec le groupe Kalush Orchestra (Stefani?) Ukraine - L&#039;Ukraine remporte le concours de chanson Eurovision 2022 au Pala Olimpico de Turin, Italie, le 14 mai 2022. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Alessandro Catelan, Laura Pausini et Mika avec le groupe Kalush Orchestra (Stefani?) Ukraine - L'Ukraine remporte le concours de chanson Eurovision 2022 au Pala Olimpico de Turin, Italie, le 14 mai 2022. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, ANSA/Zuma Press
5 / 16
Alvan &amp;amp; Ahez, Stephane Bern et Laurence Boccolini, Pauline Chagne - Le groupe &quot;Alvan &amp;amp; Ahez&quot;, représentant de la France à l&#039;Eurovision, lors de l&#039;émission &quot;Eurovision France, c&#039;est vous qui décidez !&quot; diffusée sur France 2 le 5 mars 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alvan & Ahez, Stephane Bern et Laurence Boccolini, Pauline Chagne - Le groupe "Alvan & Ahez", représentant de la France à l'Eurovision, lors de l'émission "Eurovision France, c'est vous qui décidez !" diffusée sur France 2 le 5 mars 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Cyril Moreau
6 / 16
Cornelia Jakobs, Sweden, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Cornelia Jakobs, Sweden, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
7 / 16
Kalush Orchestra Ukraine - L&#039;Ukraine remporte le concours de chanson Eurovision 2022 au Pala Olimpico de Turin, Italie, le 14 mai 2022. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Kalush Orchestra Ukraine - L'Ukraine remporte le concours de chanson Eurovision 2022 au Pala Olimpico de Turin, Italie, le 14 mai 2022. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, ANSA/Zuma Press
8 / 16
Subwoolfer, Norway, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Subwoolfer, Norway, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
9 / 16
Malta: Emma Muscat au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Malta: Emma Muscat au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
10 / 16
Cornelia Jakobs, Sweden, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. Photocall of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. May 8th, 2022.
Cornelia Jakobs, Sweden, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Photocall of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. May 8th, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
11 / 16
Ucraina: Kalush Orchestra au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Ucraina: Kalush Orchestra au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
12 / 16
Ronela Hajati from Albania au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. Photocall of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. May 8th, 2022.
Ronela Hajati from Albania au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Photocall of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. May 8th, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
13 / 16
S10 from the Netherlands au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. Photocall of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. May 8th, 2022.
S10 from the Netherlands au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Photocall of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. May 8th, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
14 / 16
Zdob si Zdub &amp;amp; Advahov Brothers, Moldavia, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers, Moldavia, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
15 / 16
Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, le 8 mai 2022.
Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, le 8 mai 2022. © Purepeople BestImage
16 / 16
Alvan &amp;amp; Ahez, représentants de la France, au photocall de &quot;l&#039;Eurovision 2022&quot; à Turin, Italie.
Alvan & Ahez, représentants de la France, au photocall de "l'Eurovision 2022" à Turin, Italie. © Purepeople BestImage
Eurovision 2018
Voir toutes les photos de Eurovision 2018
Voir toutes les vidéos de Eurovision 2018
News essentielles
Florence Foresti maman : très rares photos de sa fille Toni, son incroyable portrait craché !
17H40
10 Oct
Florence Foresti maman : très rares photos de sa fille Toni, son incroyable portrait craché !
17H00
10 Oct
Archie et Lilibet : Les enfants de Meghan et Harry ont bien grandi, confidences inouïes
11H39
10 Oct
Mariage de Louis Sarkozy : sa maman, Cécilia Attias, émue par des photos exclusives de la cérémonie !
11H01
10 Oct
Fabienne Carat a craqué pour Alain avant leur rencontre : coulisses de son "coup de foudre"
17H59
09 Oct
André Dussollier et Francis Huster : Cette actrice légendaire avec qui ils ont tous les deux été en couple
10H35
09 Oct
Louane change complètement de tête ! Nouvelle coupe sensationnelle, plus "adulte"
16H49
07 Oct
Louane quittée par Florian Rossi : la chanteuse s'est "barrée", elle livre une vérité méconnue
10H22
07 Oct
Hommage à Charlotte Valandrey : sa fille Tara très touchée aux côtés de sa tante et de son grand-père

Tapez votre recherche :