Diaporama Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : découvrez l'immense sculpture en son honneur révélée en plein Paris

Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : découvrez l'immense sculpture en son honneur révélée en plein Paris
Johnny Hallyday - Première de "Rules Don't Apply" à Los Angeles. © Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via Zuma Press/Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016. © Patrick Bernard -Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday avec sa femme Laeticia, leurs filles Jade et Joy et Elyette, la grand-mère de Laeticia, à l'aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle. Le 27 juillet 2016.
Johnny Hallyday - Première de "Rules Don't Apply" pendant le AFI FEST 2016 à Los Angeles, le 10 novembre 2016. © JLPPA/Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016. © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
