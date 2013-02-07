Retour à l'article

Diaporama Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : découvrez l'immense sculpture en son honneur révélée en plein Paris

1 / 23
Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : découvrez l'immense sculpture en son honneur révélée en plein Paris
2 / 23
Johnny Hallyday - Première de &quot;Rules Don&#039;t Apply&quot; à Los Angeles. © Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via Zuma Press/Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday - Première de "Rules Don't Apply" à Los Angeles. © Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via Zuma Press/Bestimage
3 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
4 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
5 / 23
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016. © Patrick Bernard -Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016. © Patrick Bernard -Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
6 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
7 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
8 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
9 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
10 / 23
Johnny Hallyday avec sa femme Laeticia, leurs filles Jade et Joy et Elyette, la grand-mère de Laeticia, à l&#039;aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle. Le 27 juillet 2016.
Johnny Hallyday avec sa femme Laeticia, leurs filles Jade et Joy et Elyette, la grand-mère de Laeticia, à l'aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle. Le 27 juillet 2016.
11 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
12 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
13 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
14 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
15 / 23
Johnny Hallyday - Première de &quot;Rules Don&#039;t Apply&quot; pendant le AFI FEST 2016 à Los Angeles, le 10 novembre 2016. © JLPPA/Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday - Première de "Rules Don't Apply" pendant le AFI FEST 2016 à Los Angeles, le 10 novembre 2016. © JLPPA/Bestimage
16 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
17 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
18 / 23
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016. © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016. © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
19 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
20 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
21 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
22 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
23 / 23
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l&#039;AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Exclusif - Installation de la statue en hommage à Johnny Hallyday sur la future esplanade Johnny Hallyday près de l'AccorHotels Arena à Paris. Le 9 septembre 2021. @ Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
Tapez votre recherche :