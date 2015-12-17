Retour à l'article

Diaporama Lady Gaga laisse entrevoir sa culotte dans les rues de New York

1 / 25
Lady Gaga laisse entrevoir sa culotte dans les rues de New York
2 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de l'émission "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" à New York.
3 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021. @ BeautifulSignature/Splash News/ABACAPRESS.COM
4 / 25
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 22 octobre 2021.
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 22 octobre 2021.
5 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de l'émission "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
6 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
7 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021. @ BeautifulSignature/Splash News/ABACAPRESS.COM
8 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021.
9 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021.
10 / 25
Lady Gaga sort de l'hôtel Palazzo Parigi à Milan, le 13 novembre 2021. © ANSA/Zuma Press/Bestimage

11 / 25
Lady Gaga - Première du film "House Of Gucci" à Londres, le 9 novembre 2021.
12 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
13 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
14 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021.
15 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de l'émission "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
16 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021. @ BeautifulSignature/Splash News/ABACAPRESS.COM
17 / 25
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 30 septembre 2021.
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 30 septembre 2021.
18 / 25
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 17 septembre 2021.
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 17 septembre 2021.
19 / 25
Lady Gaga en total look violet et coiffe en plumes d'autruche à la sortie du Radio City Music Hall à New York, le 31 juillet 2021.
20 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021. @ BeautifulSignature/Splash News/ABACAPRESS.COM
21 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021. @ BeautifulSignature/Splash News/ABACAPRESS.COM
22 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de l'émission "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
23 / 25
Lady Gaga se rend sur le plateau de l'émission "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" à New York. Le 15 novembre 2021.
24 / 25
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
Lady Gaga à la sortie de son hôtel à New York, le 15 novembre 2021.
25 / 25
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 30 juillet 2021.
Lady Gaga sur Instagram. Le 30 juillet 2021.
