Diaporama Lindsay Lohan est fiancée : aux anges, elle montre sa superbe bague

Lindsay Lohan est fiancée : aux anges, elle montre sa superbe bague
Lindsay Lohan a surpris ses abonnés Instagram en leur annonçant une grande nouvelle : ses fiançailles !
Lindsay Lohan annonce ses fiançailles à son compagnon Bader Shammas. Novembre 2021.
Lindsay Lohan et son compagnon présumé Bader Shammas aperçus à l'aéroport JFK à New York, le 29 octobre 2021.
Lindsay Lohan à la sortie de l'hôtel "The Mercer" à New York, le 24 octobre 2019.
Lindsay Lohan à la sortie du défilé de mode prêt-à-porter automne-hiver 2019/2020 "Saint Laurent" à Paris le 26 février 2019. © CVS / Veeren / Bestimage
Lindsay Lohan fera bientôt son comeback cinéma, dans un film qui sortira sur Netflix.
Exclusif - Lindsay Lohan arrive au Playboy Club à New York. Le 19 octobre 2019.
Lindsay Lohan à la soirée "White Coffee" animée par les DJs Black Coffee et Virgil Abloh au club The KEY. Paris, le 27 septembre 2018. © Veeren/CVS/Bestimage
Lindsay Lohan et son compagnon Egor Tarabasov au "Butterfly Ball" au profit de l'association caritative "Caudwell Children" au Grosvenor House Hotel à Londres. Le 22 juin 2016
Lindsay Lohan et son ex-chérie Samantha Ronson au premier rang du défilé de Charlotte Ronson, soeur de Samantha, lors de la fashion week à New York, 6 septembre 2008.