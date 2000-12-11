Diaporama Meghan Markle et Harry : Ambitieux projet de déménagement loin de Los Angeles...

1 / 18 Meghan Markle et Harry : Ambitieux projet de déménagement loin de Los Angeles...

2 / 18 Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex arrivent à la cérémonie des Endeavour Fund Awards au Mansion House à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 5 mars 2020.

3 / 18 Meghan Markle sur le plateau de l'émission "The Ellen Show" à Los Angeles, le 17 novembre 2021.

4 / 18 Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, rendent hommage au peuple ukrainien lors de la cérémonie des NAACP Image Awards à Los Angeles au cours de laquelle ils ont accepté le "Prix du président" pour leur travail d'aide à un refuge pour femmes du Texas. Le 27 février 2022.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the people of Ukraine as they accepted the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on stage on to accept the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. As they accepted the award for their work helping a Texas women's shelter, promoting vaccine equity and creating community relief centers, Harry first wanted to address the conflict in Ukraine following Russia's invasion this week. He said: “We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community.” Harry added that he was grateful for being honored by the NAACP and that he and his wife were meant to be together to help others despite their supposed differences. He said: I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.” The NAACP ceremony is their first major Hollywood event since leaving the royal family as they rubbed shoulders with host Anthony Anderson and dozens of A-listers. When receiving their award, Megan said: “I couldn't be prouder that we're doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.” Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement that it was a thrill to honor Harry and Meghan for their work to support 'equity both in the US and around the world'. Johnson added: “Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come". Los Angeles. February 27th, 2022.

5 / 18 Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, rendent hommage au peuple ukrainien lors de la cérémonie des NAACP Image Awards à Los Angeles au cours de laquelle ils ont accepté le "Prix du président" pour leur travail d'aide à un refuge pour femmes du Texas. Le 27 février 2022.

6 / 18 Le prince Harry fait l'éloge des concurrents avant les jeux pour les militaires handicapés aux Pays-Bas

12 / 18 Le manoir de 14 millions de dollars de Harry et Meghan à Montecito, en Californie, a été mis en location pour 700 $ de l'heure sur le site web Giggster. Le site web propose la maison du duc et de la duchesse comme toile de fond pour des séances photo ou en tant que plateau de tournage. Il peut accueillir une équipe de 15 personnes et dispose d'un parking de 50 places.

13 / 18 Meghan Markle donne un aperçu de son manoir de 14 millions de dollars alors qu'elle fait une apparition surprise lors la finale de America's Got Talent.

15 / 18 Meghan Markle sur le plateau de l'émission "Minding the Gap" à Los Angeles, le 9 novembre 2021.

16 / 18 Capture d'écran de l'intervention du Prince Harry et sa femme Meghan Markle pendant le concert "Global Citizen Live" à New York City, New York, etats-Unis, le 26 septembre 2021.

