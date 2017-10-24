Diaporama Meghan Markle et Harry attaqués par Thomas Markle... prêt à s'incruster au jubilé de la reine !

1 / 19
Meghan Markle et Harry attaqués par Thomas Markle... prêt à s'incruster au jubilé de la reine !
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle
Thomas Markle s'est dit prêt à témoigner dans le procès intenté contre sa fille Meghan Markle par sa demi-soeur, Samantha Markle, lors de l'émission YouTube de K.Larsen. Meghan Markle est attaquée en justice pour diffamation par sa demi-soeur Samantha Markle. Dans l'interview accordée à Oprah Winfrey (CBS) l'année dernière, Meghan Markle avait notamment affirmé qu'elle était fille unique et avait critiqué son père. Samantha Markle réclame une indemnité de 75.000 dollars. Le 14 mars 2022.
La reine Elisabeth II d'Angleterre aperçue en voiture à Sandringham, quelques jours après son 96 ème anniversaire, le 25 avril 2022.
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle
Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, arrivent à la cérémonie des WellChild Awards à Londres le 15 octobre 2019.
La reine Elisabeth II d'Angleterre aperçue en voiture à Sandringham, quelques jours après son 96 ème anniversaire, le 25 avril 2022.
Exclusif - Thomas Markle est interviewé dans la rue au sujet de la polémique Spotify. Interviewer: "Bonjour, M. Markle. Il y a cette controverse sur Joe Rogan et ce dont il parle sur Spotify, et maintenant Neil Young ne veut pas qu'ils jouent sa musique. Qu'en pensez-vous? et aussi Harry et Meghan menacent de retirer leur podcast de Spotify. Thomas Markle dit: "Joe Rogan est un imbécile. Si Meghan et Harry font ça... Enfin, ils font quelque chose de bien et c'est peut-être un changement pour le bien." Los Angeles, le 1er février 2022.
EXCLUSIVE - Thomas Markle comments on the Spotify drama (Screen Grabs). Interviewer: "Hello, Mr. Markle. There is this controversy over Joe Rogan and what he talks about on Spotify, and now Neil Young doesn't want them to play his music. What do you think about that? and Also Harry and Meghan are threatening to remove their podcast from Spotify. Thomas Markle says: "Joe Rogan is a jerk. If Meghan and Harry are doing that.... Finally, they are doing something right and maybe it is a change for the good."
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle lors du "Land Rover Challenge" au premier jour des Invictus Games 2020 à La Haye, le 16 avril 2022.
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture des Invictus Games 2020 à La Haye, le 16 avril 2022.
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle lors du "Land Rover Challenge" au premier jour des Invictus Games 2020 à La Haye, le 16 avril 2022.
Meghan Markle lors de sa visite du centre Mayhew à Londres, le 8 janvier 2020.
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle lors du "Land Rover Challenge" au premier jour des Invictus Games 2020 à La Haye, le 16 avril 2022.
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle assistent à une réception organisée par la ville de La Haye et le ministère néerlandais de la Défense, au Nations Home, la veille de l'ouverture des Invictus Games 2020 à Zuiderpark, La Haye, le 15 avril 2022.
Exclusif - Thomas Markle est interviewé dans la rue au sujet de la polémique Spotify. Interviewer: "Bonjour, M. Markle. Il y a cette controverse sur Joe Rogan et ce dont il parle sur Spotify, et maintenant Neil Young ne veut pas qu'ils jouent sa musique. Qu'en pensez-vous? et aussi Harry et Meghan menacent de retirer leur podcast de Spotify. Thomas Markle dit: "Joe Rogan est un imbécile. Si Meghan et Harry font ça... Enfin, ils font quelque chose de bien et c'est peut-être un changement pour le bien." Los Angeles, le 1er février 2022.
EXCLUSIVE - Thomas Markle comments on the Spotify drama (Screen Grabs). Interviewer: "Hello, Mr. Markle. There is this controversy over Joe Rogan and what he talks about on Spotify, and now Neil Young doesn't want them to play his music. What do you think about that? and Also Harry and Meghan are threatening to remove their podcast from Spotify. Thomas Markle says: "Joe Rogan is a jerk. If Meghan and Harry are doing that.... Finally, they are doing something right and maybe it is a change for the good."
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle assistent à une réception organisée par la ville de La Haye et le ministère néerlandais de la Défense, au Nations Home, la veille de l'ouverture des Invictus Games 2020 à Zuiderpark
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture des Invictus Games 2020 à La Haye, le 16 avril 2022.
Meghan Markle et le prince Harry en visite à la Canada House à Londres le 7 janvier 2020.