Diaporama Meghan Markle et Harry attaqués par Thomas Markle... prêt à s'incruster au jubilé de la reine !

Exclusif - Thomas Markle est interviewé dans la rue au sujet de la polémique Spotify. Interviewer: "Bonjour, M. Markle. Il y a cette controverse sur Joe Rogan et ce dont il parle sur Spotify, et maintenant Neil Young ne veut pas qu'ils jouent sa musique. Qu'en pensez-vous? et aussi Harry et Meghan menacent de retirer leur podcast de Spotify. Thomas Markle dit: "Joe Rogan est un imbécile. Si Meghan et Harry font ça... Enfin, ils font quelque chose de bien et c'est peut-être un changement pour le bien." Los Angeles, le 1er février 2022.

EXCLUSIVE - Thomas Markle comments on the Spotify drama (Screen Grabs). Interviewer: "Hello, Mr. Markle. There is this controversy over Joe Rogan and what he talks about on Spotify, and now Neil Young doesn't want them to play his music. What do you think about that? and Also Harry and Meghan are threatening to remove their podcast from Spotify. Thomas Markle says: "Joe Rogan is a jerk. If Meghan and Harry are doing that.... Finally, they are doing something right and maybe it is a change for the good."