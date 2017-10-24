Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Met Gala 2021 : Rihanna en maxi doudoune, les fesses à l'air... Looks marquants au bras d'ASAP Rocky

1 / 23
Met Gala 2021 : Rihanna en maxi doudoune, les fesses à l'air... Looks marquants au bras d'ASAP Rocky
2 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York.
3 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
4 / 23
Rihanna et ASAP Rocky à la sortie du Carlyle Hotel pour se rendre à la soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et ASAP Rocky à la sortie du Carlyle Hotel pour se rendre à la soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York le 13 septembre 2021.
5 / 23
Rihanna et ASAP Rocky à la sortie du Carlyle Hotel pour se rendre à la soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et ASAP Rocky à la sortie du Carlyle Hotel pour se rendre à la soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York le 13 septembre 2021.
6 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
7 / 23
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
8 / 23
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
9 / 23
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
10 / 23
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna dévoile ses fesses dans une tenue transparente en arrivant à son after-party du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
11 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
12 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
13 / 23
Rihanna - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
14 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
15 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
16 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
17 / 23
Rihanna - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
18 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
19 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
20 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
21 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
22 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 &quot;Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion&quot; au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky - Soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" au Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
23 / 23
Rihanna et son compagnon Asap Rocky rentrent au Carlyle Hotel après la soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna et son compagnon Asap Rocky rentrent au Carlyle Hotel après la soirée du Met Gala (Met Ball) 2021 à New York, le 13 septembre 2021.
Rihanna
Rihanna
Voir toutes les photos de Rihanna
Voir toutes les vidéos de Rihanna
News essentielles
Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : Laura Smet, absente, fait lire un message en présence de Laeticia Hallyday
12H26
14 Sep
Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : Laura Smet, absente, fait lire un message en présence de Laeticia Hallyday
11H45
14 Sep
Hommage à Johnny Hallyday : Laeticia Hallyday avec ses filles Jade et Joy, l'émotion face aux fans
11H15
14 Sep
Anthony Delon et Sveva Alviti ont rompu, leur mariage annulé !
10H47
14 Sep
Kate Middleton et William, leur passage secret dans le Var : un témoin privilégié en dit beaucoup plus !
08H45
14 Sep
Virginie (L'amour est dans le pré) bientôt mariée à Thomas : les détails de leur cérémonie particulière
07H57
14 Sep
Cyril Lignac en couple : le chef gêné après une question de Camille Cerf sur sa "fiancée"
07H24
14 Sep
Met Gala 2021 : Kim Kardashian totalement recouverte, référence extravagante à Kanye West
22H32
13 Sep
Karin Viard apaisée : l'actrice s'est enfin réconciliée avec sa mère

Tapez votre recherche :