Diaporama : Prince William : L'un de ses cousins est son sosie, la ressemblance est frappante !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Prince William : L'un de ses cousins est son sosie, la ressemblance est frappante !
1 / 24
Prince William : L'un de ses cousins est son sosie, la ressemblance est frappante !
2 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni
Le prince William, prince de Galles - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni
3 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d&#039;York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d&#039;York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d'York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d'York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.

4 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d&#039;York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d&#039;York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d'York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d'York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.

5 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d&#039;York, la princesse Beatrice d&#039;York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d'York, la princesse Beatrice d'York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.

6 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d&#039;York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d&#039;York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d'York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d'York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.

7 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. Queen Elizabeth II &#039;s grandchildren (left to right, from bottom) the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and the Duke of Sussex, depart after holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (left to right, from bottom) the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and the Duke of Sussex, depart after holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
8 / 24
Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) -) Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. Queen Elizabeth II &#039;s grandchildren (left to right, from bottom) Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and the Duke of Sussex, depart after holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) -) Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (left to right, from bottom) Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and the Duke of Sussex, depart after holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
9 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. Queen Elizabeth II&#039;s grandchildren the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
10 / 24
Les princes William et Harry aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
Les princes William et Harry aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
11 / 24
Les princes Philip, William, Earl Spencer, les princes Harry et Charles aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
Les princes Philip, William, Earl Spencer, les princes Harry et Charles aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
12 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. Queen Elizabeth II&#039;s grandchildren the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
13 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. Queen Elizabeth II&#039;s grandchildren the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
14 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. Queen Elizabeth II&#039;s grandchildren the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of Sussex depart after holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of Sussex depart after holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
15 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. (left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
16 / 24
James Mountbatten-Windsor et la princesse Eugenie d’York - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. (left to right) Viscount Severn and Princess Eugenie hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
James Mountbatten-Windsor et la princesse Eugenie d’York - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
(left to right) Viscount Severn and Princess Eugenie hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
17 / 24
Prince William aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
Prince William aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
18 / 24
Prince William, Earl Spencer aux funérailles de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997
Prince William, Earl Spencer aux funérailles de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997
19 / 24
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022. (left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Le prince William, prince de Galles, Peter Phillips, James Mountbatten-Windsor, la princesse Eugenie d’York, le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, la princesse Beatrice d’York, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Lady Louise Windsor) et Zara Phillips (Zara Tindall) - Veillée des petits-enfants de la reine Elizabeth II au Westminster Hall à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 17 septembre 2022.
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
20 / 24
James Mountbatten-Windsor et Louise Mountbatten-Windsor - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres le 14 septembre 2022. © Photoshot / Panoramic / Bestimage Camera Press Rota 04335368. James Viscount Severn Lady Louise Windsor at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II, Credit:Mark Stewart / Avalon
James Mountbatten-Windsor et Louise Mountbatten-Windsor - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres le 14 septembre 2022. © Photoshot / Panoramic / Bestimage
Camera Press Rota 04335368. James Viscount Severn Lady Louise Windsor at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II, Credit:Mark Stewart / Avalon
21 / 24
Les princes Philip, William, Earl Spencer, les princes Harry et Charles aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
Les princes Philip, William, Earl Spencer, les princes Harry et Charles aux obsèques de Lady Diana le 5 septembre 1997 à Londres
22 / 24
Louise Mountbatten-Windsor et James Mountbatten-Windsor - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres le 14 septembre 2022. © Photoshot / Panoramic / Bestimage Queen Elizabeth II&#039;s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, UK - 14 Sep 2022, Credit:Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
Louise Mountbatten-Windsor et James Mountbatten-Windsor - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres le 14 septembre 2022. © Photoshot / Panoramic / Bestimage
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, UK - 14 Sep 2022, Credit:Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
23 / 24
Le prince Andrew, duc d’York, Sophie Rhys-Jones, duchesse d&#039;Edimbourg, James Mountbatten-Windsor - Sortie - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres, où les Britanniques et les touristes du monde entier pourront lui rendre hommage jusqu&#039;à ses obsèques prévues le 19 septembre 2022. Le 14 septembre 2022. Her Majesty&#039;s Coffin borne on a Gun Carriage of the King&#039;s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. HM coffin will be conveyed on a gun carriage to Westminster Hall, the ancient heart of Parliament, where she will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. September 14th, 2022
Le prince Andrew, duc d’York, Sophie Rhys-Jones, duchesse d'Edimbourg, James Mountbatten-Windsor - Sortie - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres, où les Britanniques et les touristes du monde entier pourront lui rendre hommage jusqu'à ses obsèques prévues le 19 septembre 2022. Le 14 septembre 2022.
Her Majesty's Coffin borne on a Gun Carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. HM coffin will be conveyed on a gun carriage to Westminster Hall, the ancient heart of Parliament, where she will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. September 14th, 2022
24 / 24
James Mountbatten-Windsor et Louise Mountbatten-Windsor - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres le 14 septembre 2022. © Photoshot / Panoramic / Bestimage Queen Elizabeth II&#039;s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, UK - 14 Sep 2022, Credit:Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
James Mountbatten-Windsor et Louise Mountbatten-Windsor - Procession cérémonielle du cercueil de la reine Elisabeth II du palais de Buckingham à Westminster Hall à Londres le 14 septembre 2022. © Photoshot / Panoramic / Bestimage
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, UK - 14 Sep 2022, Credit:Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
Prince William
