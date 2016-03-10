Diaporama : Veronika Loubry : Magnifique déclaration à sa belle-fille Léa, une véritable bombe, malgré la période difficile

1 / 17
Veronika Loubry : Magnifique déclaration à sa belle-fille Léa, une véritable bombe, malgré la période difficile
Exclusif - Véronika Loubry - Personnalités au lancement de la gamme "Crystal Bright" de la marque Rexaline à Paris. © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage © BestImage, Christophe Clovis / Bestimage
Elle a souhaité un bon anniversaire à sa belle fille Léa sur Instagram. @ Instagram / Veronika Loubry © Instagram, Veronika Loubry
Elle a pubié une vidéo de la jeune femme dans son métier de DJ. @ Instagram © Veronika Loubry
Il faut dire que depuis des années, Veronika Loubry est très amoureuse de son petit ami Gérard Kadoche. @ Instagram / Veronika Loubry © Instagram, Veronika Loubry
Et avec Léa, Allison, Thylane et Ayrton, ils forment un véritable clan . @ Instagram / Veronika Loubry © Instagram, Veronika Loubry
Et ils combattront tout ensemble, notamment la maladie qui touche en ce moment Gérard Kadoche. @ Instagram / Veronika Loubry © Instagram, Veronika Loubry
Exclusif - Véronika Loubry - Personnalités au lancement de la gamme "Crystal Bright" de la marque Rexaline à Paris. Le 27 octobre 2022 © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage Exclusive No Blog pour Belgique et Suisse © BestImage
Veronika Loubry rend hommage à son chéri Gérard Kadoche pour son anniversaire. © Instagram, Veronika Loubry
Exclusif - Véronika Loubry - Personnalités au lancement de la gamme "Crystal Bright" de la marque Rexaline à Paris. Le 27 octobre 2022 © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage Exclusive No Blog pour Belgique et Suisse © BestImage
Gérard Kadoche a posté plusieurs photos de sa femme, Veronika Loubry @ Gérard Kadoche © Gérard Kadoche
Exclusif - Prix Spécial - Thylane Blondeau et sa mère Véronika Loubry pendant leurs vacances en famille pour fêter les 18 ans de Thylane sur l'île de Staniel Cay, aux Bahamas, le 5 avril 2019. (No Web Pour la Belgique et la Suisse) Exclusive - For Germany Call For Price - Thylane Blondeau during her family vacation to celebrate her 18th birthday on Staniel Cay Island, Bahamas, on April 5, 2019. © BestImage
Exclusif - Véronika Loubry - Personnalités au lancement de la gamme "Crystal Bright" de la marque Rexaline à Paris. Le 27 octobre 2022 © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage Exclusive No Blog pour Belgique et Suisse © BestImage