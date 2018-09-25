Diaporama Vincent Cassel et Tina Kunakey collés serrés : nouvelles photos de couple dans un décor inédit

1 / 15 Vincent Cassel et Tina Kunakey collés serrés : nouvelles photos de couple dans un décor inattendu

2 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey lors du photocall lors de la 45ème cérémonie des César à la salle Pleyel à Paris © Dominique Jacovides / Olivier Borde / Bestimage

3 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey dans la nouvelle campagne de The Kooples

Kooples has tapped Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey as brand ambassadors. Today, the Parisian label unveiled a campaign that features the famed French actor and his model wife outfitted in pieces from a capsule collection, titled Tina for Vincent, which Kunakey helped design. Working with the brand's artistic director, Tom Van Dorpe, she envisioned a line of unisex apparel and accessories that reflects their combined style while in quarantine on the sunny beaches in the South of France. Even as one of the most stylish couples in the world, with sleek separates and frilly dresses at their disposal, Cassel and Kunakey fully leaned in to the relaxed, biz-leisure garments that were the trend du jour last year.

4 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey dans la nouvelle campagne de The Kooples

5 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey - Red carpet du film "J'accuse" lors du 76ème Festival du Film de Venise, la Mostra à Venise en Italie le 30 Août 2019

6 / 15 Tina Kunakey et Vincent Cassel fêtent leurs trois ans de mariage sur Instagram, le 24 août 2021.

7 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey dans la nouvelle campagne de The Kooples

8 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey dans la nouvelle campagne de The Kooples

9 / 15 Tina Kunakey et Vincent Cassel fêtent leurs trois ans de mariage sur Instagram, le 24 août 2021.

10 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey - People lors du "Etam Live Show 2018" aux Beaux-Arts à Paris, le 25 septembre 2018. © Veeren/Moreau/Bestimage

11 / 15 Tina Kunakey et Vincent Cassel fêtent leurs trois ans de mariage sur Instagram, le 24 août 2021.

12 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey à l'avant-première du film policier "L'Empereur de Paris" au cinéma Gaumont-Opéra à Paris, France, le 10 décembre 2018. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage

13 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey lors du photocall lors de la 45ème cérémonie des César à la salle Pleyel à Paris le 28 février 2020 © Dominique Jacovides / Olivier Borde / Bestimage

14 / 15 Vincent Cassel et sa femme Tina Kunakey - Red carpet pour le film "J'accuse!" lors du 76ème festival du film de venise, la Mostra le 30 Août 2019.