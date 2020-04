Coronavirus : Nick Cordero, contaminé et opéré, pourrait être handicapé à vie

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who joined me in singing and dancing for @nickcordero1 today with us! I was blown away by the love and support across the world! When I got to FaceTime with him today it was the first time I'd see him since dropping him off at the ER 12 days ago. I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this. I said, "You got a whole lot of living to do!" Then I remembered this song. The moment lifted my spirits, shifted energies and brought a new hope to this story. The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation. These are the next two goals that need to happen. I will continue to sing, dance and play this song everyday until you are home Nick Cordero!