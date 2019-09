Meghan Markle et le prince Harry : Tendre baiser au Cap avant de se séparer

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Day two of #SussexRoyalTour is underway, and The Duke and Duchess have joined young South Africans and @WavesForChange to focus on mental health and take part in 'surf therapy'. Hundreds of young people from Cape Town's townships meet every week at Monwabisi beach to surf, but also share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face. Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging, and they also got to join in as children took part in 'power hand', which teaches them how to keep calm down reflect on strengths. While on the beach The Duke and Duchess met @TheLunchBoxFund which was one of the charities they nominated to benefit from donations following the birth of their son, Archie. Almost 30,000 meals are provided by the charity every day across South Africa, including for three @WavesForChange projects. And before they left The Duke and Duchess joined the Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP) which was teaching the surfers about the impact of plastic waste on the ocean. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo photos EMPICS / PA images / SussexRoyal